LKK vs ITT Prediction: Who will win today's TNPL match?

Lyca Kovai Kings will take on the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the 20th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Saturday, July 16. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will host this contest.

Lyca Kovai Kings have played five games so far and managed to win two of those. They have four points under their belt and are placed mid-table. They faced Chepauk Super Gillies in their last game and suffered a loss.

After being asked to bat first, the Lyca Kovai Kings posted 170 on the board in their 20 overs. The bowlers failed to back up their batters as they were unsuccessful in defending the total, losing the game by five wickets.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, have played four games so far. They have won two and lost as many. They beat the Salem Spartans in their previous fixture to grab their second win.

The Tamizhans' batters struggled a bit as they only managed to score 135 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked the Spartans on 103 to win the game by 32 runs.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today's match?

Shahrukh Khan is among the top wicket-takers in TNPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: News18)

Lyca Kovai Kings won two games on the trot but failed to carry forward the winning momentum. They are coming into this game on the back of a loss and will need to be on their toes to get back to winning ways.

Skipper Shahrukh Khan will be hoping for his bowlers to step up in their game against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans,

The Tamizhans beat the Spartans in their last game. It was a fantastic performance from their bowlers to defend a below-par total. They will be riding with confidence and will look to repeat their performance against the Kovai Kings on Saturday.

Lyca Kovai Kings look strong on paper when compared to the Tamizhans and expect them to register their third win of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) to win today's TNPL match.

LIVE POLL Q. Shahrukh Khan to score a fifty? Yes No 3 votes so far