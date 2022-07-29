LKK vs NRK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

﻿The second qualifier of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK). The Coimbatore,fts to Coimbatore, where the SNR College Cricket Ground will host this exciting contest.

Lyca Kovai Kings put in a solid performance against the Siechem Madurai Panthers in a rain-marred contest in the Eliminator to earn a comprehensive victory and stay alive in the competition.

The Lyca Kovai Kings were asked to bowl first and the bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Panthers to 126/7 in their 20 overs. The openers, Ganga Sridhar Raju (49) and J Suresh Kumar, gave them a solid start of 72 runs in 9.5 overs before rain arrived. No further play was possible and the Kovai Kings won the game by 20 runs via the DLS method to knock the Panthers out of the competition.

Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, faced the Chepauk Super Gillies in the first qualifier. The Royal Kings suffered a loss in a hard-fought contest. Now they will get another chance to qualify for the final.

After being asked to bat first, the Nellai Royal Kings’ batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 140 on the last ball of their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard and picked up five wickets but failed to hold their nerves in the end as the Super Gillies chased down the total with four balls to spare.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

Shahrukh Khan is leading the Lyca Kovai Kings (Image Courtesy: News18)

The Lyca Kovai Kings are on a three-game winning streak. They will be brimming with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. They beat the Nellai Royal Kings in their last league game to qualify for the playoffs and will aim to repeat their performance when they face the Royal Kings in the second qualifier.

The Nellai Royal Kings have now lost their last two games. They haven't been able to deliver in crunch situations in the competition. The Royal Kings lost to the defending champions in the first qualifier and will have another shot at a place in the final.

We saw a thriller of a game when the two sides met last week and another cracking contest can be expected on Friday. The Lyca Kovai Kings have the winning momentum behind them and if they play to their potential, they can very well defeat the Nellai Royal Kings in the second qualifier.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) to win tonight’s TNPL clash.

