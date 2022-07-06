LKK vs SS Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will square off against the Salem Spartans (SS) in the 11th match of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will play host to this clash.

Lyca Kovai Kings have played two games so far, failing to win any. They are struggling a bit this season and are currently placed in the bottom half of the points table. The Kings suffered a loss against the Madurai Panthers in their last game.

After being put in to bat, the Kings' Suresh Kumar and U Mukilesh scored 46 and 50 respectively before being bundled out on 151 in their 20 overs. Skipper Shahrukh Khan picked up four wickets but the other bowlers failed to support him as they lost the game in the last over by two wickets.

The Salem Spartans, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have played only a single game so far against the Nellai Royal Kings, where they suffered a heavy loss.

R Kavin (48) and Daryl Ferrario (60) looked good with the bat but the other batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they finished their innings on 149/7. The bowlers picked up five wickets in total, with G Kishoor finishing with two but they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

A glimpse of the Salem Spartans' practice session (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

Both Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans are yet to win a game in the competition so far. Nothing has gone right for the Kovai Kings so far as they have lost both their games whereas the Spartans lost their opening match. It will be a test of nerves for both teams when they meet on Wednesday.

Lyca Kovai Kings looked good for the most part of their last game but failed to seize the crunch situations. They will be confident of their chances while facing the struggling Spartans in their next game and will look to register their first win of the tournament.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) to win today’s TNPL match.

