LNS vs MNR prediction: Who will win today's The Men's Hundred 2022 match?

London Spirit and Manchester Originals will square off in the 6th match of The Men’s Hundred Competition 2022 on Monday, August 08, at Lord’s London.

The London Spirit began their campaign at The Men’s Hundred 2022 with a three-run win over the Oval Invincibles. Batting first, they were off to a brisk start, getting to 32 runs off 15 balls. However, they lost a few quick wickets and were reduced to 55/3 by the 36th delivery of their innings.

Daniel Lawrence (27) and skipper Eoin Morgan (47) then brought some stability to their innings and put together a crucial partnership. It was followed by veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who struck an unbeaten 19 to add the finishing touches as they got to 171 for the loss of six wickets on the board.

Pacers Nathan Ellis and Jordan Thompson got them off to a flying start with the ball as they reduced the Invincibles to 12/4 in quick time. Jordan Cox, Hilton Cartwright and Tom Curran kept the Invincibles in the chase but the London Spirit bowlers held their nerves to restrict them to 168/7 in the end, pulling off a close win by the narrowest of margins.

Manchester Originals, on the other hand, suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of the Northern Superchargers in their opening match of The Men’s Hundred 2022.

They lost opener Phil Salt cheaply, batting first. However, skipper Jos Buttler struck a 41-ball 59 and was joined by Wayne Madsen (43) as they added 84 runs for the second wicket. They soon lost Buttler as well.

Andre Russell (29*) and Paul Walter (23) then played some crucial cameos at the backend to push their total to 161/4 from their 100 deliveries.

The Northern Superchargers got off to a decent start as their openers added 30 runs in 18 deliveries. Fred Klaassen then got rid of opposition skipper Faf du Plessis to deliver the first blow with the ball for the Originals.

Andre Russell and Ashton Turner struck soon as they reduced the Superchargers to 86/3. However, they could not build enough pressure thereafter as Faf and his men got over the line in 94 balls eventually.

The London Spirit will aim for a second win while Manchester Originals eye their maiden victory at The Men’s Hundred 2022.

Will Manchester Originals (MNR) beat London Spirit (LNS) at The Men’s Hundred 2022?

The London Spirit carry momentum into this contest with a win in their opening game. Manchester Originals were decent with the bat but will need more from their bowlers, who could not create much pressure on the opposition batters in their first game. They need to put up a good all-round effort to secure their first win at The Men’s Hundred 2022.

The London Spirit will walk into this contest as favorites to come out on top.

Prediction: London Spirit to win the match.

