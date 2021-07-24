LNS-W vs OVI-W Prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred Women's match?

All eight teams in The Hundred Women's competition have now played at least one game, giving fans an idea of what to expect. Match 5 of the tournament sees the London Spirit take on the Oval Invincibles at Lord's on Sunday, July 25.

The London Spirit, who are placed third in the standings, and the Oval Invincibles, who are one rung below in fourth, won their respective first games of The Hundred Women's competition.

The former edged the Birmingham Phoenix by three wickets with four balls to spare in a tricky run-chase, resulting in a net run rate of +0.475. The Invincibles too had to work hard for their win as they beat the Manchester Originals by five wickets with two balls remaining in the tournament opener. They have a net run rate of +0.342.

Early signs indicate that the Spirit and the Invincibles are two of the best teams in The Hundred Women's competition. A cracking contest beckons at the home of cricket.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Prediction: Which team can keep their perfect record in The Hundred intact?

Women's Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals - The Hundred

The London Spirit put up an impressive bowling display in their first game of The Hundred. Deepti Sharma took the new ball and conceded only 26 runs in her 20 balls. She had support from Freya Davies, Deandra Dottin, Charlotte Dean and Heather Knight, all of whom picked up at least one wicket and bowled economically.

The Spirit left it a touch late in the run-chase, but they crossed the finish line in the final over. Naomi Dattani gave them a flying start as Knight and Sharma chipped in with useful cameos. The middle order comprising of Chloe Tryon, Susie Rowe and Dean collapsed to give the Phoenix a sniff, but wicket-keeper Amara Carr and pacer Danielle Gibson held their nerve to pull off the win.

Meanwhile, the Oval Invincibles showed their immense potential in a run-chase that was different from the Spirit's in many ways. After the Invincibles' opening bowlers, Marizanne Kapp and Natasha Farrant, picked up five of the six Originals wickets to fall, a chase of 136 seemed relatively straightforward.

But the Invincibles' top four of Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs and Fran Wilson only managed a combined 20 runs, putting immense pressure on Dane van Niekerk and Kapp to take them home. While the South African duo did their best, it was a late cameo from Mady Villiers that sealed the two points for the Invincibles.

Both teams are evenly matched, and it's difficult to pick a winner. The Invincibles top order looks a touch weak, but their bowling attack and middle order make up for that deficiency. On the other hand, the Spirit are heavily reliant on Knight, Sharma and Dottin to use their all-round ability to good effect.

This could go either way. The Invincibles hold the slightest of edges to keep their perfect record in The Hundred intact.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win Match 5 of The Hundred Women's competition

