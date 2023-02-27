LQ vs IU, PSL 2023: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and T20 records

Islamabad United (IU) will play their first match of the Lahore leg of PSL 2023 against Lahore Qalandars (LQ) at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight. With both franchises being in good form, it should be an exciting contest in Lahore.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars are coming off a 40-run win against Peshawar Zalmi in their last match. The Shaheen Afridi-led outfit kicked off their home leg with a clinical performance against Zalmi.

Islamabad United have recorded two wins in their last two matches. Playing under the leadership of all-rounder Shadab Khan, United defeated Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in their last two fixtures.

Ahead of the clash between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, here's a look at some vital stats about the pitch at tonight's venue.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore T20 records & stats

T20 matches played: 33

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 113* - Chris Lynn (LQ) vs. Multan Sultans, 2020.

Best bowling figures: 5/40 - Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023.

Highest team score: 245/3 - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Lowest team score: 90 - Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 174

Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report

The deck at this venue is a paradise for batters. More than 440 runs were scored in the last match on this ground. Fans should expect one more run-fest in Lahore tonight as Islamabad battle the home side.

Gaddafi Stadium last PSL game

In the last match at this stadium, Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs. Lahore posted a mammoth 241-run total on the board in their 20 runs. Peshawar lost wickets at regular intervals but still managed 201/9.

Twenty-eight sixes were whacked by the Lahore and Peshawar batters in 40 overs. 12 wickets fell in the game, with spinners bagging only one of them.

