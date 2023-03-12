LQ vs KK, PSL 2023: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and T20 records

Table-toppers Lahore Qalandars will take on the Karachi Kings in the final league stage match of PSL 2023 tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium. The match will not have a major impact on the PSL standings as Lahore are guaranteed to finish in the top 2, while Karachi will remain in the bottom 2.

Lahore Qalandars have been quite dominant in PSL 2023, registering seven wins in nine matches so far. They are at the top of the points table right now and will aim to cement their position with another victory in the league stage.

On the other side, Karachi Kings have had a forgettable season. They have won only two of their nine matches so far. The Kings need to win this match against the Qalandars to avoid a sixth-place finish.

Ahead of the final league stage match of PSL 2023, let's look at the pitch report and other details of the Gaddafi Stadium.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore T20 records & stats

Unlike Rawalpindi, Lahore has not been a nightmarish venue for the bowlers in PSL 2023. The conditions at this stadium have helped the bowlers a bit. In fact, in the last match hosted by the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore successfully defended a 181-run target against the Multan Sultans.

Fans should expect a decent contest between bat and ball in tonight's PSL 2023 match. The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 175, so anything around 180 would be a par score on this surface. Here are the T20 stats from previous matches hosted by Lahore:

T20 matches played: 36

Matches won by teams batting first: 23

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 113* - Chris Lynn (QG) vs. Multan Sultans, 2020

Best bowling figures: 5/40 - Shaheen Afridi (LQ) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023

Highest team score: 245/3 - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022

Lowest team score: 90 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2023

Average first-innings score: 175

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report

The pitch in Lahore has helped the batters and bowlers equally in PSL 2023. Lahore Qalandars have been quite dominant on this ground. The defending champions have won each of their four home matches at the Gaddafi Stadium this year.

Lahore have a fantastic blend of pace and spin in their bowling attack, which has helped them excel in the conditions at this venue. It should not be a surprise if the Lahore Qalandars register another win on their home turf tonight.

Gaddafi Stadium last PSL match

Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by 21 runs in the last match on this ground. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan starred in Qalandars' win over the Sultans by scalping three wickets in four overs. The Qalandars posted 180 runs on the board, riding on Sam Billings' half-century.

In reply, Multan lost wickets at regular intervals and finished with 159/7 in 20 overs. Kieron Pollard top-scored for Multan with a 28-ball 39. Here are the brief scores of the LQ vs MS match:

Lahore Qalandars 180/9 (Sam Billings 54, Kieron Pollard 2/16) beat Multan Sultans 159/7 (Kieron Pollard 39, Rashid Khan 3/15) by 21 runs.

