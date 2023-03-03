LQ vs MS, PSL 2023: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and T20 records

Lahore Qalandars will host Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium tomorrow evening (March 4). The two teams clashed in the PSL 2023 season opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium last month, where Lahore emerged victorious by one run.

Fans can expect another blockbuster clash between the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans in PSL 2023. Lahore and Multan played in last year's final match as well, where the Qalandars emerged as the champions.

Multan Sultans will be keen to avenge their recent losses against the Lahore Qalandars. Before their match gets underway in Lahore, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20s played at this stadium.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore T20 records & stats

Haris Rauf will be the player to watch out for (Image: Lahore Qalandars/Twitter)

T20 matches played: 35

Matches won by teams batting first: 22

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 113* - Chris Lynn (LQ) vs. Multan Sultans, 2020.

Best bowling figures: 5/40 - Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023.

Highest team score: 245/3 - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Lowest team score: 90 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 174

Gaddafi Stadium pitch report

The pitch at this venue has been good for batting, but in the last match hosted by Lahore, neither Lahore Qalandars nor Quetta Gladiators managed to touch the 150-run mark. Lahore scored 148 in the first innings and defended their total successfully.

Teams batting first have achieved much success in recent games at this stadium. The captain winning the toss may look to bat first.

Gaddafi Stadium last PSL game

As mentioned above, the previous game on this ground was not a high-scoring one. Quetta Gladiators bowled the Lahore Qalandars out for 148 and then scored only 131/7 in their 20 overs.

17 wickets fell in 39.2 overs, with pace bowlers bagging nine of them. The batters from the two teams smacked seven sixes in the game.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes