LQ vs MS, PSL 2023 Qualifier 1: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and T20 records

The PSL 2023 playoffs will get underway tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on the Multan Sultans in Qualifier 1. It will be a rematch of last year's final, with the venue for the match being the same as well.

Lahore Qalandars defeated the Multan Sultans to become the PSL 2022 champions. The two teams continued their fine form in the Pakistan Super League and topped the points table this year for a place in Qualifier 1.

The winner of this game will advance to the final. Here's a look at Lahore's pitch history ahead of the big match.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore T20 records & stats

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium has been good for batting in the first innings but gets a little challenging to bat on in the second. Teams batting first have won all five matches hosted by Lahore in PSL 2023.

Lahore Qalandars won their first four home games while batting first but suffered a big defeat against the Karachi Kings when they batted second. The Qalandars will look to forget that defeat and play with fresh energy in the Qualifier 1 match against the Multan Sultans.

Here are some stats from previous games played at the Gaddafi Stadium:

T20 matches played: 37

Matches won by teams batting first: 24

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 113* - Chris Lynn (QG) vs. Multan Sultans, 2020

Best bowling figures: 5/40 - Shaheen Afridi (LQ) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023

Highest team score: 245/3 - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022

Lowest team score: 90 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2023

Average first-innings score: 176

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report

As mentioned earlier, teams batting first have been dominant in Lahore. Since the playoff matches put extra pressure on the players, it would be no surprise if the captain winning the toss elects to bat first, put runs on the board and gain the upper hand in the contest.

Spinners had a great outing in the last match at this venue. Imad Wasim and Imran Tahir took two wickets each for the Karachi Kings, while Rashid Khan bowled a tight spell of 0/30 for the Lahore Qalandars. The deck could help the spinners again.

Gaddafi Stadium last PSL match

Karachi Kings thrashed the Lahore Qalandars by 86 runs in the previous match hosted by Lahore. A 36-ball 51 from wicketkeeper Muhammad Akhlaq helped Karachi post 196/7 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 197 for a victory, Lahore were all out for just 110 runs. Hussain Talat top-scored for the Qalandars with a 25-ball 25. None of the other batters could reach the 20-run mark. Left-arm pacer Akif Javed was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi with figures of 2/8 in three overs.

Brief Scores: Karachi Kings 196/7 (Muhammad Akhlaq 51, Hussain Talat 2/24) beat Lahore Qalandars 110 (Hussain Talat 25, Akif Javed 2/8) by 86 runs.

