LQ vs PZ, PSL 2023: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and T20 records

Lahore Qalandars (LQ) will play their first home match of PSL 2023 tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium. Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) will challenge defending champions Lahore on their home turf in tonight's clash.

Fans across Pakistan are looking forward to the battle between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam in this match. Shaheen's Lahore Qalandars have made a decent start to PSL 2023, recording two wins in three matches. They will be keen to register a win on home soil.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have recorded two victories in four matches. They will aim to return to the winning track after a defeat against Islamabad United in their last game.

Ahead of Lahore's first home match in PSL 2023, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20s hosted by this venue.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 32

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 113* - Chris Lynn (LQ) vs. Multan Sultans, 2020.

Highest team score: 245/3 - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Lowest team score: 90 - Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2017.

Average first-innings score: 173

Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report

Like Karachi and Multan, the wicket in Lahore is a batting paradise. A run-fest is in store for PSL fans at this venue. Batters of Lahore and Peshawar will be eagerly waiting to go out there and bat in the middle.

Gaddafi Stadium last PSL game

The last PSL match hosted by Lahore was last season's final between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. The Qalandars won that match on February 27, 2022, by 42 runs to become the new PSL champions.

A 69-run knock from Mohammad Hafeez helped Lahore post a 180-run total on the board. In reply, Multan got all out for 138 runs. 15 wickets fell in that game, with spinners bagging five of them. Nine sixes were hit in that contest.

Poll : 0 votes