LQ vs QG, PSL 2023: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch history and T20 records

Tabletoppers Lahore Qalandars (LQ) will square off against Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators (QG) tonight in PSL 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium. The Qalandars have been unstoppable on home turf so far. They have won both of their home games in PSL 2023 by big margins.

The Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency in the Pakistan Super League this year. The former PSL champions find themselves at the bottom of the standings with just a solitary victory to their name after five outings.

The Gladiators will aim to make a fresh start to their campaign tonight in Lahore. Ahead of the clash between Lahore and Quetta, here are some vital numbers about the pitch at tonight's venue.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore T20 records & stats

T20 matches played: 34

Matches won by teams batting first: 21

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 113* - Chris Lynn (LQ) vs. Multan Sultans, 2020.

Best bowling figures: 5/40 - Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023.

Highest team score: 245/3 - Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Lowest team score: 90 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 175

Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Lahore is excellent for batting. However, teams have struggled to score big in the second innings of the PSL 2023 matches played at this venue. The captain who wins the toss may look to bat first.

Gaddafi Stadium last PSL game

In the previous match in Lahore, David Wiese's heroics helped Lahore Qalandars squash Islamabad United. A 24-ball 45 from Abdullah Shafique inspired the Qalandars to 200/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 201 for a win, United got all out for just 90 runs, thanks to Wiese's three-wicket haul.

A total of 17 wickets fell in that match, with spinners taking seven of them. The batters hit 10 sixes in that game.

