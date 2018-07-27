Shahrukh Khan credits promotion for TNPL 2018 success

Shahrukh Khan already has 267 from five matches this season

After a forgettable start to the Tamil Nadu Premier League in the first two seasons, Shahrukh Khan credits the promotion to open the innings for his incredible start to TNPL 2018, which sees him top the run-scoring charts.

Playing for the Lyca Kovai Kings and opening the batting alongside Abhinav Mukund, the23-year-old has set the tournament alight with his strokes and already has three fifties in his first five matches. He has scored more runs already this season than he did in the first two editions of the tournament combined.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he explained the reason behind his splendid start to the season.

"I have worked on my batting quite a lot and this is a new role that has been given to me. I am opening the batting and it really feels great to start off the innings from the first ball. I have six overs in the power play where there are two fielders outside. I make use of it, there are lots of gaps open and I just need to time the ball to pick up a boundary in the first few overs and then build from there."

When asked about whether he has had to change the way he plays as an opener as supposed to the middle-order batsman he was in the first two editions of the TNPL, he admits that he is just playing his natural game.

"The kind of batting that I play, there are just two fielders outside the circle in the power play and there is plenty of time to get set. Once I have a couple of boundaries in the first three overs, my mind is very clear and I can take on the innings from there," he adds.

But press him further about whether he is looking at the numbers and the fact that he is the only player in the tournament to have more than 250 runs so far, he is quick to brush that off by saying that his "mind is not in that". All he cares about is ensuring that he plays even better so that his team makes the playoffs.

And it is that mindset that makes him an invaluable asset to Kovai Kings, who are looking to make their third playoffs in a row. Shahrukh, who is also a more than handy off-spinner admitted that the fact that he can turn his arm over is particularly crucial in Tirunelveli, due to the nature of the wicket.

"It is a slow wicket here, not like Natham (Dindigul)" he adds before saying that whether it is with the bat, ball or in the field, he is just looking to contribute to the team's cause and help the side win.

And after winning the opening game in a super over, Kovai lost the next two and looked to be down out but they bounced back from that and convincingly beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors and defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies in the next two games. Shahrukh was full of praise for the resilience shown by his side.

"In a short tournament like this, a couple of losses may drag you down but we came out prepared really well after the two losses. It really hurt us but the way we have comeback is great and the credit goes to the entire team, including the support staff."

And the manner of the Kovai's win over both Trichy and Chepauk was evidence of their desire to wrap things up quickly and boost their chances of making it through to the playoffs.

"Winning with a good run rate is very important in a tournament like this," says the 23-year-old. "Even after two losses, if we end up winning four games, our run rate should be up and ahead of everyone. We need to qualify for the playoffs convincingly, we shouldn't drag it till the end and cross the line."

