Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Where to watch MPL 2025 and live-streaming details

The Madhya Pradesh League 2025 season will launch from Thursday, June 12, and will run up until Tuesday, June 24. As many as 24 matches will be played in the second edition of the tournament, with all fixtures set to be hosted by the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Organized by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Madhya Pradesh League has been formulated along the lines of the IPL, as revealed by the tournament’s official website.

Seven teams will be taking part in the 2025 competition, namely Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Rewa Jaguars, and Bundelkhand Bulls. Jabalpur Royal Lions will start out as defending champions, considering they defeated Bhopal Leopards by 33 runs in the final of the previous edition back on June 23 last year.

Aniket Verma from the Bhopal Leopards team emerged as the leading run-maker of the Madhya Pradesh League 2024 season with 273 runs from just six innings at a splendid average of 54.60. Shivam Shukla, from Rewa Jaguars, finished the inaugural edition as the season’s most successful bowler with 10 wickets in just four matches at an average of just 11.10.

Nonetheless, each of the seven competing teams will face each other once in a round-robin format in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025. The top four sides at the end of the 21-match opening round will qualify for the semifinals. Apart from the tournament opener on June 12 and the final on June 24, each of the remaining 22 fixtures will be played as double-headers spread across 11 days from June 13 till June 23. The first match of the day will have a kick-off time of 3:00 PM IST in the afternoon and the evening game will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

In light of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh League 2025 season in Madhya Pradesh, here is a look at the entire live streaming and live telecast details for the same.

Madhya Pradesh League 2025 telecast channel list

The Madhya Pradesh League 2025 season will be available for live telecast on Star Sports 1 Select and Star Sports 1 television channels in India.

Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Live Streaming Details

The entire Madhya Pradesh League 2025 season is also available for live streaming in India on JioHotstar as well as on the FanCode app and website.

