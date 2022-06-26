Madhya Pradesh lift maiden Ranji Trophy title following 6-wicket triumph over Mumbai 

Madhya Pradesh (MP) created history on Sunday (June 26), lifting their maiden Ranji Trophy title by defeating Mumbai by six wickets in the final in Bengaluru. MP dominated proceedings from Day 1 and were deserving winners as Mumbai failed to rise to the occasion on the big stage.

Heading into Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, Mumbai were trailing MP by 49 runs with eight wickets in hand. They adopted an aggressive approach in the hope of turning things around. However, Mumbai were bowled out for 269 in their second innings, leaving MP a target of 108 to claim their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Dhawal Kulkarni gave Mumbai faint hopes of a turnaround when he knocked over Yash Dubey (one) with a brilliant delivery that sneaked through the gate. However, Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma put MP firmly in control of the chase in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final. The second-wicket stand was worth 52 and ended when Mantri (37) was bowled by Shams Mulani, attempting a sweep.

Mulani picked up a second when he had Parth Sahani (five) caught at deep midwicket. Sharma and Rajat Patidar took MP closer to a memorable Ranji Trophy triumph, adding 35 for the fourth wicket. With victory within sight, Sharma perished for 30, attempting a glory shot. He tried to slog sweep Mulani but ended up giving a catch to point. Fittingly, the winning runs came off Patidar’s (30*) bat as he punched Sarfaraz Khan for a single to deep cover.

Earlier, resuming the final day on 113 for two, Mumbai lost wickets on a regular basis in their quest for quick runs to set MP a decent fourth-innings target. Arman Jaffer was the first man to depart, cleaned up by Gaurav Yadav for a 40-ball 37. After taking a few balls to get his eye in, Sarfaraz Khan smacked Parth Sahani for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries. In the next over bowled by Anubhav Agarwal, Suved Parkar struck two fours to bring up an impressive fifty.

Parkar’s innings, however, ended on 51. He tried to cut a flatter delivery from Kumar Kartikeya, but missed the ball, which skidded on, and was clean bowled. Mumbai sank into further trouble as Yashasvi Jaiswal (one) was dismissed in the same over. The left-handed batter attempted to slog the left-arm spinner, but only found the outside edge that went to short third man. Jaiswal’s dismissal meant Mumbai had lost half their side for 198.

Mumbai lower-order succumbs under pressure in Ranji Trophy 2022 final

MP kept chipping away at the wickets, with some help from Mumbai. All-rounder Mulani was run out for 17 following a mix-up with Sarfaraz. Mulani was halfway down the pitch when Sarfaraz refused a run and it was too late by then. Sarfaraz himself perished for 45 off 48, looking to take on Sahani. His sweep, however, found the fielder at deep backward square leg.

The eighth wicket for Mumbai fell exactly at the score of 250, with their lead still less than 100. Tanush Kotian (11) was smartly caught down the leg side off Kartikeya, giving the left-arm spinner his fourth scalp and pushing MP closer to a famous win. Tushar Deshpande was run out for 7 following a yes-no situation with Mohit Avasthi. It was a typical tailender’s dismissal as both batters ended up near the middle of the pitch.

πα₹α¥απ 🇮🇳 @narayan4632

Madhya Pradesh won #RanjiTrophy2022

The emotions on the face of coach Chandrakant Pandit says it all, he was once a captain himself of MP but lost in the final, he now have a trophy ! Yessssss, they did it!Madhya Pradesh won #RanjiTrophyFinal The emotions on the face of coach Chandrakant Pandit says it all, he was once a captain himself of MP but lost in the final, he now have a trophy ! Yessssss, they did it! 🏆😃Madhya Pradesh won #RanjiTrophyFinal #RanjiTrophy2022 The emotions on the face of coach Chandrakant Pandit says it all, he was once a captain himself of MP but lost in the final, he now have a trophy !🏆 ❤ https://t.co/VRku2Ga5lQ

Avasthi reverse swept left-arm spinner Sahani for a couple to stretch Mumbai’s lead to three figures. He then tonked the next ball over long on for a maximum before being trapped leg before for 15 with a quicker delivery.

Mumbai were bowled out for 269, leaving MP a target of 108 to clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Kartikeya (4/98), Yadav (2/53) and Sahani (2/43) were the bowling heroes for MP.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far