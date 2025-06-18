Madhya Pradesh Women's League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) is ready to launch the first edition of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League. This event will run from Thursday, June 19 to Tuesday, June 24, 2025. All matches will take place at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Following the success of the men's Madhya Pradesh League, which has had two editions with the Jabalpur Lions winning the title last year, the MPCA wants to bring the same excitement to women's cricket. This league marks an important step for women’s cricket in the state and provides a platform for new talents.

The tournament will include three teams: Bhopal Wolves Women, Bundelkhand Bulls Women and Chambal Ghariyals Women. It will follow a single round-robin format, with each team playing every other team once. In total, four matches will be played, ending with a final on June 24 between the top two teams based on points.

Key players to watch include Sanskriti Gupta, who was part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League, and Kranti Goud, who played for the UP Warriorz. Both have strong wicket-taking skills and could be crucial in helping their teams secure wins.

The MP Women’s League not only highlights the talents in Madhya Pradesh but also shows the MPCA’s dedication to growing the women’s game. With a mix of promising newcomers and seasoned players, the tournament is set to deliver exciting cricket and pave the way for future stars.

Madhya Pradesh Women's League 2025 telecast channel list

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League 2025 matches on television in India.

Madhya Pradesh Women's League 2025: Live Streaming Details

JioHotstar will be the live-streaming partner for the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League 2025 in India. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming through the FanCode app and website by purchasing the pass.

