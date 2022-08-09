Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Bengaluru Blasters will meet the Hubli Tigers in the sixth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on Tuesday, August 09, at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

Bengaluru Blasters, led by Mayank Agarwal, began their Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 campaign with a convincing 54-run win over Gulbarga Mystics. They put up a solid total of 189/8 on the board and then bowled Gulbarga out for 135.

Meanwhile, the Hubli Tigers faced an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Mangalore United in their opening match. Batting first, they were restricted to a low score of 119/9. Mangalore got over the line comfortably, ending with 114/2 in 16 overs (VJD Method).

Bengaluru Blasters will look to build on their momentum while the Hubli Tigers eye their first win of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers, Match 6, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 9, 2022; 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue is good for batting. Batters can play their shots freely once they spend enough time at the crease. Fast bowlers need to make early inroads and utilize the conditions to put the batters under pressure.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Weather Forecast

Rain is expected to play spoilsport and cause delays and interruptions throughout the game. Temperatures will range around the 24-degree Celsius-mark.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Probable XIs

Bengaluru Blasters

Probable XI

LR Chethan (wk), Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Kumar LR, Rishi Bopanna, Pradeep T, Ronit More.

Hubli Tigers

Probable XI

Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Naveen MG, BU Shiva Kumar, Liyan Khan, Tushar Singh, Shishir Bhavane, Abhimanyu Mithun (c), Rohan Naveen, Vasuki Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Zahoor Farooqi.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Match Prediction

The Bengaluru Blasters put up a good all-round show in their first match of the season. They batted well with contributions coming from the top order and got a good finish to the innings as well. Mayank Agarwal's form is a huge positive for them early in the tournament.

Bengaluru did equally well with the ball and dominated the game throughout. The Hubli Tigers will have to put up an improved performance if they are to defeat the Blasters in this match.

Prediction: Bengaluru Blasters to win.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers Telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. Mayank Agarwal to score another fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy