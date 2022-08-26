Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Final, Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru Blasters will square off against Gulbarga Mystics in the final of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022 on Friday (August 26). M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the capital city of Karnataka will host this exciting contest.

The Bengaluru Blasters sealed a berth in the final after coming out on top against the Gulbarga outfit in the first qualifier. It was a high-scoring affair and they completed a convincing victory over the Mystics.

After being asked to bat first, skipper Mayank Agarwal smashed a fantastic century (112* of 61 balls) and was well-supported by LR Chethan (80) as they posted a mammoth 227 on the board, losing only three wickets. The bowlers then backed up their batters to knock over the Mystics on 183 to win the game by 44 runs.

Ronit More for the Blasters picked up three wickets with the ball. The Blasters will look to repeat their performance on Friday.

After losing to the Blasters in the first qualifier, the Gulbarga Mystics had to play the second qualifier, where they faced the Mysore Warriors. It was a close-fought contest and the Mystics held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Bowling first, the Mystics restricted the Warriors to 157 in their 20 overs. Vidhwath Kaverappa and Kushaal Wadhwani picked up two wickets each. The Mystics had a shaky start to the chase but Devdutt Padikkal played an outstanding knock, coming in at three. He remained unbeaten on 96 of just 64 balls to guide his side across the line with two balls to spare.

The six-wicket win sealed the deal for them and they will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the final.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Details:

Match: Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics, Final, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2022

Date and Time: August 26 2022, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage as the surface stays true throughout the course of the game.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Weather Forecast

There is a high chance of rain predicted on Friday, with the temperature expected to hover between 19 to 27 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope we get a full game.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable XIs

Bengaluru Blasters

Probable XI

Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan, Kush Marathe, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Ronit More, Pradeep T, Santok Singh

Gulbarga Mystics

Probable XI

Jeswath Acharya, Rohan Patil, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Kushaal Wadhwani, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Abhilash Shetty

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Prediction

Both sides are deserving finalists as they have played a very good brand of cricket throughout the competition. It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations in the final.

Bengaluru Blasters have a good balance to their side. Expect them to lift the title on Friday.

Prediction: Bengaluru Blasters to win this encounter.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

