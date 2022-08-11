Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Mysuru Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Mysuru Warriors are up against the Gulbarga Mystics in the 10th match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on Thursday, 11 August, at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Mysuru Warriors are coming off a terrific ten-wicket drubbing of the Hubli Tigers. Bowling first, they restricted Hubli to 140/6. Nihal Ullal and skipper Karun Nair stitched an unbeaten 141-run stand to take the Warriors over the line in just 15.5 overs. Mysuru are placed second and will aim to consolidate their position in this clash.

The Gulbarga Mystics, on the other hand, are placed fifth with one win and a loss from two matches so far. They lost their opening game against the Bengaluru Blasters but made a strong comeback against the Shivamogga Strikers to register their first win of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

The Gulbarga Mystics will look to carry the momentum forward in this match.

Mysuru Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Details

Match: Mysuru Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics, Match 10, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 11, 2022; 07:00 pm IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Mysuru Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Pitch Report

The pitch is balanced in nature. There will be enough assistance on offer for both parties at this venue. Pacers will have to make use of the conditions early on to put the batters under pressure. Batters have to be cautious early on and settle in before they can play their shots.

Mysuru Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Weather Forecast

There is slight rainfall expected during the game, which might lead to some delays or interruptions. Temperatures will vary around the 24-degrees Celsius-mark.

Mysuru Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Weather Probable XIs

Mysuru Warriors

Probable XI

Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Naga Bharath, Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj S, Shubhang Hegde, Vidhyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Aditya Goyal, Lochan Appanna.

Gulbarga Mystics

Probable XI

Jeswanth Acharya, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, Manish Pandey (c), Krishnan Shrijith, Manoj Bhandage, Mohit BA (wk), Karthik CA, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Mysuru Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Prediction

Both teams have won their previous matches, which makes this an exciting contest. The Mysuru Warriors registered a comprehensive win in their last game and did well with both the bat and the ball. The Gulbarga Mystics will look to keep the momentum going from the previous game and play their best cricket if they are to beat the Warriors.

Prediction: Mysuru Warriors to win the match.

Mysuru Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics Telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Ankush Das