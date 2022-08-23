Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Qualifier 1, Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The first qualifier of the Maharaja Trophy 2022 will see the Bengaluru Blasters take on the Gulbarga Mystics. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will play host to this encounter.

Bengaluru Blasters have been on a roll in this year’s competition. They finished the group stages at the top of the table, having won seven games out of 10. They defeated the Hubli Tigers in a nail-biting contest in their last group fixture.

After being asked to bat first, the Blasters posted 171 on the board, thanks to a fifty from Shivkumar Rakshith. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Tigers to 169 to win the game by two runs.

The Blasters look in fine form and will want to continue performing in a similar fashion in the knockout stages of the competition.

Gulbarga Mystics, meanwhile, played 10 games in the group stages and won six of those. They finished below the Blasters in the points table.

They lost to the Shivamogga Strikers in their last group game. The Mystics’ batters struggled throughout their innings as they lost nine wickets and managed to score only 118 in their quota of 20 overs.

Rain arrived during the Strikers’ chase and the revised target was 54 in seven overs for them. The Tigers picked up four wickets but failed to defend the total. They will look to turn the tables around in the playoffs.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Details:

Match: Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics, Qualifier 1, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2022

Date and Time: August 23rd 2022, Tuesday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium looks good for batting. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths on this surface. The batters can hit through the line.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Tuesday in Bengaluru, with the temperature expected to range between 19 and 17 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope we get a full game.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable XIs

Bengaluru Blasters

Probable XI

Mayank Agarwal (c), Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Lochan Gowda, Kush Marathe, Aniruddha Joshi, Kranthi Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tanay Valmik, Rishi Bopanna, Santok Singh, Pradeep T

Gulbarga Mystics

Probable XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, Jeswath Acharya, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Ajay Gouda, Ritesh Bhatkal, Kushaal Wadhwani, Pranav Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Dhanush Gowda

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Prediction

Bengaluru Blasters will square off against Gulbarga Mystics in the first qualifier. Both sides look in fine form and expect a cracking contest as a place in the final will be at stake on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Blasters look a settled unit and expect them to reach the final by beating Gulbarga Mystics in the first qualifier.

Prediction: Bengaluru Blasters to win this encounter.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava