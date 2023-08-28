Maharaja Trophy 2023, 1st semi-final, Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast Details

Hubli Tigers and Shivamogga Lions are all set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the Maharaja Trophy 2023. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host the clash on Monday (August 28).

The Tigers, led by Manish Pandey, have had a near-flawless campaign thus far. They finished on top of the table at the end of the league stage with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.421 thanks to wins in eight out of 10 matches.

The Tigers will go into the semis on the back of a five-wicket win over the Mangalore Dragons on August 26. Manvanth Kumar L won the award for the Player of the Match after he picked up a five-wicket haul.

The Lions, led by Shreyas Gopal, on the other hand, have had their ups and downs in the championship until now. They finished fourth in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.544 thanks to wins in five out of 10 games.

They will go into the match against the Tigers after beating Bengaluru Blasters by 11 runs on August 27. Skipper Gopal led from the front and won the Player of the Match award for scoring 43 runs and picking up one wicket.

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions: Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions, 1st semi-final

Date & Time: August 28, 2023, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions: Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Bangalore has been a decent one for the batters. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions: Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Bangalore for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions: Probable Playing XIs

Hubli Tigers

Mohammed Taha, Naga Bharath, Manish Pandey (c), Praveen Dubey, Manvanth Kumar L, Bangalore Mohith (wk), Lavish Kaushal, MB Darshan, KC Cariappa, Santok Singh, Mitrakanth Yadav

Shivamogga Lions

Rohan Kadam, Nihal Ullal (wk), Vinay Sagar, Rohit Kumar K, Shreyas Gopal (c), Abhinav Manohar, S Shivaraj, Kranthi Kumar, Pranav Bhatia, Aditya Somanna, HS Sharath

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions: Match Prediction

The Hubli Tigers will go into the match as the favorites without much of a doubt. They were dominating in the league stage and should be able to carry on.

Prediction: Hubli Tigers to win the first semi-final of the Maharaja Trophy 2023

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Manish Pandey to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes