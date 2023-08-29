Maharaja Trophy 2023 Final, Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

After fierce battles over the past 17 days, we have now come to the final showdown at this year’s Maharaja Trophy between Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors. The match will begin at 5:30 p.m. IST on August 29 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Hubli Tigers clinched a commanding victory in their last match, chasing down a target of 150 in a mere 14 overs. Luvnith Sisodia began the chase with a couple of early sixes, while Mohammed Taha and KL Shrijith controlled the powerplay. Taha's remarkable boundary-hitting spree, which included eight sixes and a four, showcased his dominance. Shrijith played the supporting role at the other end to bolster the partnership past the 100-run mark. While Taha was dismissed late on, Shrijith remained unbeaten to help the Tigers over the line.

Mysore, meanwhile, showcased their class in a high-scoring game, successfully defending a mammoth total of 249. Karun Nair played a Captain’s knock, scoring 107 while Ravikumar Samarth scored a brisk 80. While Gulbarga showed some fight in their chase, the total proved too much for them in the end.

The Warriors' bowlers provided crucial breakthroughs, with Macneil Noronha's wicket being the turning point. Timely wickets thereafter ensured the victory, thus eliminating the defending champions from the tournament.

Fans can expect an enthralling final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with both teams determined to lift the trophy.

Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors Match Details

Match: Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors, Final

Date & Time: August 29, 2023, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors Pitch Report

The track at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is good for both batters and spinners, while the pacers can also take advantage of some early movement. The average first innings score at this venue is 150, with teams who win the toss typically opting to chase.

Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors Weather Forecast

The weather on Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high of 26°C (79°F). There is an 11% chance of precipitation, while humidity is forecasted at 64%. Wind speeds are projected to be around 5 km/h.

Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors Probable Playing XIs

Hubli Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Hubli Tigers Probable Playing XI

Mohammed Taha, Krishnan Shrijith, Manish Pandey (c), Praveen Dubey, Manvanth Kumar L, Sanjay Ashwin (wk), Lavish Kaushal, MB Darshan, KC Cariappa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mitrakanth Yadav.

Mysore Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns

Mysore Warriors Probable Playing XI

SU Karthik, Ravikumar Samarth, Karun Nair (c), Lankesh KS, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Jagadeesha Suchith, Monish Reddy, Shashi Kumar K, Kushaal Wadhwani.

Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors Match Prediction

Predicting a winner in any final is a difficult task due to the unpredictable nature of such matches. However, considering the Hubli Tigers' dominance throughout the tournament, they have to be considered favourites heading into the big match.

Prediction: Hubli Tigers to win the Maharaja Trophy 2023 final.

Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode