Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 19, Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

Hubli Tigers take on Bengaluru Blasters in the 19th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Tuesday, August 22.

Owing to the benching of some key players, the Tigers were unable to halt the Warriors' relentless pursuit, relinquishing their dominance in the match. The lack of certain stars was a factor in their defeat, but they were able to salvage some dignity.

On the other hand, Shubhang Hegde and Sarfaraz Ashraf's partnership proved to be the lifeline in the Blasters' previous match, although they still ended up on the losing side. Their batting performance was nothing short of disastrous, but their 57-run partnership helped avoid a complete catastrophe.

This loss marks their sixth consecutive defeat, with the batting being the biggest culprit. They were chasing a target of 172, but their innings got off to a terrible start with two wickets in the very first over. Things went downhill from there, with six more wickets falling in just four overs. Hegde's valiant all-round display (54* and 1-25) couldn't prevent the chaos brought on by Paras Arya's impressive figures of 5-22.

The stage is set for a gripping showdown as the Blasters aim to bounce back from their slump against the Tigers. Both teams are determined to emerge victorious in this clash of redemption.

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Match Details

Match: Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters, Match 19

Date & Time: August 22, 2023, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Pitch Report

This venue is expected to present the ideal combination of circumstances to enable batting and bowling, particularly spin bowling, to prosper together. Hard-hitting batsmen can anticipate a true pitch, while spinners will also get some help, adding an interesting element to the game.

The pitch's characteristics suggest that teams could decide to chase. The venue has averaged 169 runs throughout the years. Teams batting first have won six times while chasing teams have triumphed 10 times.

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 31°C (88°F) on Tuesday. With a low chance of precipitation at 10%, humidity around 57%, and a gentle breeze of 11 km/h, the weather conditions are likely to be comfortable and pleasant throughout the day.

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing XIs

Hubli Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Hubli Tigers Probable Playing XI

Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Mohammed Taha, Bangalore Mohith, Naga Bharath, Manish Pandey (c), Praveen Dubey, Manvanth Kumar L, KC Cariappa, Santok Singh, Nathan D'mello, MB Darshan, Malliksab Sirur.

Bengaluru Blasters Team News

No major injury concerns

Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing XI

Mayank Agarwal (c), Jeswanth Acharya, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Aashish Mahesh, Pradeep T, Rishi Bopanna, Gaurav, LR Kumar, Sarfaraz Ashraf.

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Match Prediction

This is a battle between teams at opposite ends of the table. Although Hubli Tigers lost their last match to Mysore because they rested some of their key players, one cannot forget the sheer dominance that they have shown throughout the tournament so far. Conversely, Bengaluru Blasters are yet to register a win. Thus, Hubli Tigers will head into this fixture as overwhelming favourites.

Prediction: Hubli Tigers to win the 19th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode