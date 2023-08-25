Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 25, Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

The Mysore Warriors take on the Bengaluru Blasters in the 25th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Friday, August 25, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With the help of their bowlers, defending champions Gulbarga showed dominance once more to beat the Blasters for the second time this year. Bengaluru put forth a lackluster performance by posting a mere total of only 113. The Mystics chased down the total in just 14.5 balls with five wickets to spare.

On the other hand, the Mysore Warriors are placed second with 10 points following a convincing win against the Mangalore Dragons. The team's chase was led by Karun Nair's speedy innings, but it was Lankesh KS's assertive batting, utilizing deft slog-sweeps against spin, to take the team home.

To start things off, the bowlers had set a solid foundation, exhibiting an all-encompassing performance that demonstrated their dominance on the field. They restricted the Dragons to a meager score of 140 runs only.

The Mysore Warriors will enter the fixture as favorites, while the Bengaluru Blasters are already out of the tournament with eight losses on the trot.

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Match Details

Match: Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters, Match 25

Date & Time: August 25, 2023, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium's track is great for both batters and spinners. The pacers will also benefit to some extent from this track. The batters will be at ease in using their strokes once they get acclimatized to the conditions.

The average first innings score at this venue is 150, with teams who win the toss typically opting to bowl first.

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions with a temperature of 32°C (approximately 89.6°F). There's no anticipated precipitation, humidity is at 51 percent, and a gentle breeze at 13 km/h is likely to contribute to a comfortable weather experience on Friday.

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing XIs

Mysore Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Mysore Warriors Probable Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth, Bharath Dhuri, Karun Nair (c), Shoaib Manager, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Jagadeesha Suchith, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Monish Reddy, Shreesha Achar, and Gautam Mishra.

Bengaluru Blasters Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing XI

Bhuvan Raju, Mayank Agarwal (c), Dega Nischal, Lochan Appanna, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Rishi Bopanna, LR Kumar, Gaurav, Sarfaraz Ashraf, and Aman Khan.

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Match Prediction

It should be an easy win for the Mysore Warriors given that the Bengaluru Blasters are down in confidence after losing their eighth consecutive game. The Warriors must easily win the upcoming fixture and gather crucial points for themselves as the race to knockouts gets intense from here on.

Prediction: The Mysore Warriors is to win the 25th match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode