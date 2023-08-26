Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 27, Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Hubli Tigers take on Mangalore Dragons in the 28th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Saturday, August 26.

With a target of 131 runs before them, Hubli began the chase in their last match against Shivamogga in the most unfortunate fashion, losing a wicket off the very first ball to a deceptive googly from Shreyas Gopal. Gopal, Shivamogga's captain, continued to cause trouble with his crafty deliveries, taking four wickets.

Despite the early challenges, KL Shrijith and Praveen Dubey managed to stabilize proceedings with a 30-run partnership. However, the loss of Dubey put them in a tricky position, with 60 runs left to get off the last 10 overs and only five wickets in hand. But the Tigers held their nerve and got over the line with three wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, with a good score and controlled bowling performance, the Dragons emerged victorious in their previous outing. Though the Lions mounted a brief assault, the Dragons maintained their composure to earn a pivotal win.

Fans can look forward to an exciting game between two teams with different playing styles. The match is expected to be fiercely contested as both teams look to secure a playoff spot.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Match Details

Match: Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons, Match 27

Date & Time: August 26, 2023, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Pitch Report

The track at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is good for both batters and spinners, while the pacers could also benefit early on. The average first innings score at this venue is 150, with teams who win the toss typically opting to chase.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Weather Forecast

The weather on Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 31°C (approximately 87.8°F). There's a 20% chance of precipitation, and humidity levels are expected to be around 61%. A gentle breeze of 13 km/h will make for a pleasurable day.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Probable Playing XIs

Hubli Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Hubli Tigers Probable Playing XI

Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rohan Patil, Sharath BR (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Thippa Reddy, Kruthik Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, Naveen MG, Aditya Goyal, Sankalp Shettennavar, Paras Gurbax Arya.

Mangalore Dragons Team News

No major injury concerns

Mangalore Dragons Probable Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth, Lankesh KS, Karun Nair (c), Shoaib Manager, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Jagadeesha Suchith, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Monish Reddy, Shreesha Achar, Gautam Mishra.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off convincing wins in their last match and will be high on confidence heading into this fixture. We could be in for a nail-biter, especially considering the Dragons are in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, the Hubli Tigers are the in-form team in the tournament right now and have played some excellent cricket so far.

Prediction: Hubli Tigers to win the 27th match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore Dragons Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode