Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 28, Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Streaming Details

Gulbarga Mystics take on Mysore Warriors in the 28th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Saturday, August 26.

The dominant Gulbarga Mystics secured yet another victory, making it their fifth win in the tournament, further cementing their formidable reputation. They once again showcased their prowess, overpowering the Bengaluru Blasters in a replica of the triumph in their opening game. Restricting the Blasters to just 113 runs confirmed Gulbarga's overwhelming superiority. With Smaran Ravichandran and Macneil Noronha's assertive batting approach, the team comfortably chased down the target inside 15 overs.

Meanwhile, in their chase, the Mysore Warriors took early control by scoring 88 runs in the powerplay. Debutant SU Karthik's impressive 70 off 30 balls was a treat to watch. Unfortunately, Mohsin Khan's dismissal of Karthik disrupted the Warrior's tempo and their run rate began to drop. The Blasters' spinners seized the opportunity and took wickets at regular intervals from there on.

Although the Warriors demonstrated moments of genius, they had difficulty keeping the momentum going and failed to finish strongly with the bat, eventually losing the match by 10 runs.

Fans can expect an enthralling matchup between two teams with distinct playing styles, as they attempt to build on their recent performances. This battle is set to be tightly contested, with both teams looking to solidify their position in the tournament.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Match Details

Match: Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors, Match 28

Date & Time: August 26, 2023, 05:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Pitch Report

The track at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is good for both batters and spinners. The pacers could also benefit to some extent if they bend their backs. After seeing out the first few balls, however, the batters should be able to play their strokes at will. The average first innings score at this venue is 150, with teams who win the toss typically opting to chase.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Weather Forecast

The weather for Saturday indicates mostly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 31°C (approximately 87.8°F). There's a 20% chance of precipitation, and humidity levels are expected to be around 61%. A gentle breeze of 13 km/h can be expected.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Probable Playing XIs

Gulbarga Mystics Team News

No major injury concerns

Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing XI

LR Chethan, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Macneil Hadley Noronha, Smaran R, Amit Verma, Avinash D, Aneesh KV, Vijaykumar Vyshak (c), Hardik Raj, Sharan Goud, Abhilash Shetty.

Mysore Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns

Mysore Warriors Probable Playing XI

Ravikumar Samarth, Lankesh KS, Karun Nair (c), Shoaib Manager, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Jagadeesha Suchith, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Monish Reddy, Shreesha Achar, Gautam Mishra.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Match Prediction

Gulbarga Mystics are coming off a solid win in their last game, whereas the Mysore Warriors are coming off a disappointing loss. The Mystics are the slight favourites for this encounter considering their current form and dominant performances in recent matches

Prediction: Gulbarga Mystics is to win the 28th match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode