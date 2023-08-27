Maharaja Trophy 2023, Match 29, Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Mangalore Dragons take on Gulbarga Mystics in the 30th match of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy on Sunday, August 27.

In the Dragons' last game, the Hubli Tigers proved to be too much for them as they chased down the target of 167. Mohammed Taha set the tone for the Tigers, making it difficult for the Dragons to catch up to their high-scoring rate. While the Dragons did manage to take some wickets, it wasn't enough to stop the determined Tigers from securing the win. The Tigers' captain, Manish Pandey, played an instrumental role in leading the team towards victory.

With only two overs remaining, Gulbarga Mystics suffered a crushing blow in their match, losing to the Mysore Warriors by eight wickets. Despite the batting conditions being favorable, Mystics' batters couldn't put up a significant score as they were restricted by Warriors' bowlers to less than 160. As the game progressed, Samarth's performance improved after a difficult start. Unfortunately, the Mystics were unable to hold off the opposition, resulting in their defeat. Mysore Warriors' win was ultimately ensured by Lankesh's impressive cameo, allowing them to advance to the semifinals.

Gulbarga Mystics and Mangalore Dragons are now about to face each other in the upcoming match, with both teams determined to recover from their recent setback. As both teams aim for a chance to make it to the semis, this match lies at the core of their efforts to showcase their talents and persistence. The outcome promises to be an intense demonstration of skill and determination.

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Details

Match: Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics, Match 29

Date & Time: August 27th, 2023, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium's track is great for both batters and spinners. The pacers will also benefit to some extent from this track.

After making it through the first few balls and becoming acclimated to the pitch, batters will be at ease in using their strokes. The average first innings score at this venue is 150, with teams who win the toss typically opting to chase the total.

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Weather Forecast

Sunday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature of 29°C (84°F). There is a 20% chance of precipitation, while humidity is forecasted at 60%. Wind speeds are projected to be around 14 km/h.

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing XIs

Mangalore Dragons Team News

No major injury concerns

Mangalore Dragons Probable Playing XI

Sharath BR (wk), Rohan Patil, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Thippa Reddy, Kruthik Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, Naveen MG, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Aditya Goyal, Sankalp Shettennavar, Paras Gurbaux Arya.

Gulbarga Mystics Team News

No major injury concerns

Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing XI

LR Chethan, Aadarsh Prajwal, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Smaran R, Amit Verma, Macneil Hadley Noronha, Aneesh KV, Vijaykumar Vyshak (c), Avinash D, Hardik Raj, Sharan Goud.

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Prediction

Both teams are neck to neck in this competition with a difference of only one win between them. Both are expected to clash in a fierce battle with one another as it is the last call for the semi-finals for them.

One can expect Gulbarga to have an upper hand as they already lead the Dragons by two extra points on the points table, but the final-day performances of both teams will have a telling impact on the game!

Prediction: Gulbarga Mystics is to win the 29th match of Maharaja Trophy 2023.

Mangalore Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode