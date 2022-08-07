Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022, Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics will square off in the third match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022 on August 08, Monday, at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Blasters will be led by Mayank Agarwal, who has been performing well in domestic and international cricket in the past few years. He has proved his worth in the T20 format as well, playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Punjab Kings in the last few seasons.

Jagadeesha Suchith is another key name in the Bengaluru setup. The all-rounder is immensely experienced, having played for Karnataka in domestic cricket and also representing various IPL franchises like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The likes of Aniruddha Joshi and Ronit More are other names to watch out for.

The Mystics, meanwhile, will be led by seasoned campaigner Manish Pandey. He has had a lot of success as captain of Karnataka and will hope for the same in this tournament as well. Devdutt Padikkal is another top name in the team who has had a dream run in the last few years or so. Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal and KL Shrijith are some other exciting names in the Gulbarga squad.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics, Match 3, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022.

Date and Time: Monday, August 8, 2022; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Pitch Report

As it's an afternoon game, the team that wins the toss should look to bowl first. Spinners are expected to play a key role, and a good contest between bat and ball should ensue.

Weather Forecast

It's expected to rain throughout the course of the match, which could cause delays and interruptions. The temperature could vary around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

Bengaluru Blasters

Suraj Ahuja, Mayank Agarwal, Kranthi Kumar, Aniruddha Joshi, Lochan Gowda, KV Aneesh, Kush Marate, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, T Pradeep, Ronit More.

Gulbarga Mystics

KL Shrijith, Kruthik Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mohit BA, Jashwantha Acharya, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Rithesh Bhatkal, Rohan Patil, Abhilash Shetty, Manoj Bhandage.

Match Prediction

Both teams have equally talented players and youngsters. On paper, the Blasters seem to have more experience and a more balanced squad and should win.

Prediction: Bengaluru Blasters to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

