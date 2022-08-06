Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022, Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Hubli Tigers and Mangalore United are set to lock horns in match No.1 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022. The match will take place on Sunday, August 7, at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

The Tigers have a strong squad at their disposal. Abhimanyu Mithun is expected to be a key player for them in the tournament. The veteran retired from all forms of cricket back in October, but he hasn't run out of gas by any stretch of the imagination.

Mithun also delivered time and again while playing for Karnataka at the domestic level. Having also plied his trade for India, Mithun will be looking to put forth his A-game in the upcoming tournament.

Other players like Koushik V and Luvnith Sisodia are also expected to step up and put in their best efforts in the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament.

The United, on the other hand, will be strong contenders as well. One of their batters, Abhinav Manohar, showed his power-hitting skills while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League.

They also have the services of Aneeshwar Gautam, who took part in the U19 World Cup 2022. In the meantime, the United roped in Stuart Binny as their head coach.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United Match Details:

Match: Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United, Match 1, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022

Date and Time: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United Pitch Report

Nothing much is known about the pitch at the venue. However, since the match will be played in the afternoon, the spinners are likely to come into play. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain around 9 AM, 11 AM, 3 PM, and 5 PM, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United: Probable XIs

Hubli Tigers

Probable XI

Abhimanyu Mithun, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Koushik V, Liyan Khan, Naveen MG, Anand Doddamani, Shivkumar BU, Tushar Singh, Akshan Rao, Zahoor Farooqi, Rohan Naveen

Mangalore United

Probable XI

Abhimanyu Mithun, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Koushik V, Liyan Khan, Naveen MG, Anand Doddamani, Shivkumar BU, Tushar Singh, Akshan Rao, Zahoor Farooqi, Rohan Naveen

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United: Match Prediction

Both teams are pretty equally matched and it's hard to predict a winner. The team batting second is expected to come up trumps and register its maiden win in the tournament.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this encounter.

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United: telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Will Abhinav Manohar score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far