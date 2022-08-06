Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022, Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Mysore Warriors and Shivamogga Strikers are set to lock horns in the second match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022. The match will take place on Sunday, August 7 at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

The Warriors have a strong squad at their disposal. Karun Nair has a truckload of experience and has to lead his team from the front. Having scored a 300 in Test cricket, the right-hander knows how to pace and innings and accelerate in the hour of need.

Shreyas Gopal has picked up a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In that game, he picked up the crucial wicket of then RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Gopal can also play handy knocks with the bat in the lower order.

The Strikers also have a strong squad. Krishnappa Gowtham has played crucial roles with the bat and ball He has played quite a few seasons in the IPL and has plenty of experience under his belt. Rohan Kadam is also experienced in top-level cricket.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers Match Details:

Match: Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers, Match 2, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2022

Date and Time: Sunday, August 7 2022, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers Pitch Report

Nothing much is known about the pitch conditions. But since it's a night game, winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward. The batters are most likely to get quite a bit of assistance under the floodlights.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain in the morning and afternoon, but not during the course of the match. Hence, an uninterrupted match seems to be on the cards. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers : Probable XIs

Mysore Warriors

Probable XI

Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Pavan Deshpande, Vidyadhar Patil, Nihal Ullal, Prateek Jain, Lochan Appanna, Chiranjeevi GS, Naga Bharath, Bharath Duri.

Shivamogga Strikers

Probable XI

K Gowtham, KC Cariappa, Rohan Kadam, Siddharth KV, Darshan MB, Stalin Hoover, Avinash D, Smaran R, Sharath BR (WK), Rajvir Wadhwa, Rajendra Danganavar.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers: Match Prediction

The Strikers have a slightly stronger batting lineup compared to their opponents. It won't be a surprise if they end up winning the match and opening their account in the tournament.

Prediction: The team, batting second, to win this encounter.

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers: telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

