Maharashtra Champions League T20 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Maharashtra Champions League T20 2024 is a T20 tournament scheduled to start on Friday, March 8. This is the first edition of the tournament. A total of 15 matches are scheduled in the tournament, including the semi-finals and final.

All 15 matches will take place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium in Ratnagiri. Eight teams will participate in the competition. These teams are divided into two groups:

Group A: Samarth Ambarnath Cricket Club, Maharashtra Mahagenco, Sai SIA Cricket Club, and Munde Sports Club.

Group B: Brilliant Sports Academy, Pradeep Sports Club, Regal Cricket Club, and New Hind Sports Club.

Each team will play three matches in their group in round-robin format. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will play in the final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 17.

Some of the players in this tournament played in the Navi Mumbai Premier League last year. Mira Bhayander Lions defeated Thane Tigers in the final of the tournament by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 134 runs.

Maharashtra Champions League T20 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, March 8

Match 1 - Samarth Ambarnath Cricket Club vs Maharashtra Mahagenco, 09:00 AM

Match 2 - Sai SIA Cricket Club vs Munde Sports Club, 02:15 PM

Saturday, March 9

Match 3 - Munde Sports Club vs Maharashtra Mahagenco, 09:00 AM

Match 4 - Sai SIA Cricket Club vs Samarth Ambarnath Cricket Club, 02:15 PM

Sunday, March 10

Match 5 - Samarth Ambarnath Cricket Club vs Munde Sports Club, 09:00 AM

Match 6 - Maharashtra Mahagenco vs Sai SIA Cricket Club, 02:15 PM

Tuesday, March 12

Match 7 - Brilliant Sports Academy vs Pradeep Sports Club, 09:00 AM

Match 8 - Regal Cricket Club vs New Hind Sports Club, 02:15 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Match 9 - Regal Cricket Club vs Brilliant Sports Academy, 09:00 AM

Match 10 - New Hind Sports Club vs Pradeep Sports Club, 02:15 PM

Thursday, March 14

Match 11 - New Hind Sports Club vs Brilliant Sports Academy, 09:00 AM

Match 12 - Pradeep Sports Club vs Regal Cricket Club, 02:15 PM

Saturday, March 16

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 09:00 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 02:15 PM

Sunday, March 17

Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:00 PM

Maharashtra Champions League T20 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast- N/A

Maharashtra Champions League T20 2024: Full Squads

Samarth Ambarnath Cricket Club

Arvin Paswan, Ayush Sawant, Kunal Naresh Vatari, Pravin Gawari, Sanket Jadhav, Prashant Patil, Snehal Sawant, Suryakant Chougule, Swapnil Rawool, Binns Neyyoth (wk), Brijesh Kottary (wk), Sumit Sutar (wk), Girish Barhate, Kunal Kadam, Pravin Butere, Deepak Gupta, Vipul Vishwakarma

Maharashtra Mahagenco

Arush Shelar, Ashish Deshmukh, Joe Ruebenson Pardesi, Mahendra Chalke, Nishant Lakade, Pramod Chalke, Rakesh Mejatkar, Rifaat Khalid, Rohan Thorat, Siddharth Jagdale, Suyog Joshi, Vijay Patil, Vishwajeet Garud, Kausthub Bhalekar, Mangesh Jadhav, Pradyunya Tupe, Sandesh Salunke, Shubham Jangam, Viraj Khorat, Vivek Patil, Amit Shelar (wk), Vijaysingh Pawar (wk), Ayush Shinde, BD Shinde, Rahul Pawar, Rohit J, Suraj Shirke, Swrit Chalke, Tausif Shaikh, Vaibhav Sapkal, Vaibhav Sarathe, Vinod

Sai SIA Cricket Club

Aryan Itkarkar (wk), Chinmay Kelkar, Manish Parmar (wk), Parsshad Bodke (wk), Rishi Shah, Sangram Bhalekar (wk), Shubham Sawant, Vivaan Radia, Adit Degaonkar, Aayush Zimare, Anshul Murali, Devaadityan SR, Faiz Khan, Prateek, Shaorya Khatke, Sumit Markali

Munde Sports Club

Harshal Hadke, Jay Bista, Rudra Dhanday, Siddhant Singh, Suyash Desai, Vicky Jain, Yashraj Khade, Aditya Dhumal, Advay Shidhaye, Jayesh Pol, Sagar Mishra, Vasant Munde, Prasad P (wk), Sachin Yadav (wk), Vicky Patil (wk), Akshay Patil, Atharv Sankhe, Manav Kate, Ritesh Tiwari, Roshan Waghsare, Vaibhav Mali

Brilliant Sports Academy

Krish Shahapurkar, Manthan, Nachiket Verlekar, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Joshi, Prajyot Hararikar, Rohit Kharat, Sagar Sing, Utkarsh Choudhary, Yash Mane, Pratik Bhuimbhar, Tushar Rathod, Viraj Avalekar, Yograj Deshmukh, Rounak Rathi (wk), Sahil Autade (wk), Suraj Shinde, Abhishek Bodhe, Faiyaz Shaikh, Rahul Vajantri, Sarthak Walke, Yogesh Kare

Pradeep Sports Club

NA

Regal Cricket Club

NA

New Hind Sports Club

Ayush Mhatre, Kaushal Valsonkar, Pranav Kela, Raunak Shinde, Akshay Jambhekar, Harshal Jadhav, Karan Shah, Vishwajit Jagdale, Rahul Magade (wk), Akash Parkar, Bhavya Atre, Gautam Sathe, Kartik Mishra, Parikshit Valsangkar, Sagar Jadhav, Tushar Kadam

