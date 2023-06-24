Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Exhibition Match 1, Team Blue vs Team Yellow: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The Maharashtra Cricket Association is successfully conducting the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League, comprising of six franchise teams. All games are being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. During the playoffs, MCA is conducting exhibition women’s matches.

The Exhibition matches will be played between three women’s teams, namely, Team Red, Team Blue, and Team Yellow. The first game will be played on June 25 between Team Red and Team Blue at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Indian star Smriti Mandhana will be leading Team Blue. The left-handed batter has plenty of experience at the highest level and will be leading a good bunch of players. The likes of Shivali Shinde, Maya Sonawane, Sayali Lonkar, and Shraddha Pokharkar have been plenty of Maharashtra for a long time and will look to step up for Team Blue in the upcoming Exhibition matches.

Team Yellow, on the other hand, will be led by Tejal Hasabnis. She has plenty of experience and will be looking to use it while leading the side in the exhibition matches. The likes of Poonam Khemnar, Mukta Magre, and Ishwari Savkar form a formidable batting lineup and will be eager to start on a winning note.

Team Blue vs Team Yellow Match Details

Match: Team Blue vs Team Yellow, Exhibition Match 1, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 25, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Team Blue vs Team Yellow Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a well-balanced track. The spinners will play a major role while bowling here as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The batters will have to be at their absolute best while batting here.

Team Blue vs Team Yellow Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket on Sunday. The temperature in Pune is expected to be in the mid-20s with heavy rain predicted throughout the day.

Team Blue vs Team Yellow Probable XIs

Team Blue

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shivali Shinde (wk), Hrutuja Deshmukh, Sakshi Waghmode, Sayali Lonkar, Shweta Sawant, Rasika Shinde, Maya Sonawane, Priyanka Garkhede, Shraddha Pokharkar, Somylata Birajdar

Team Yellow

Probable XI

Ishwari Savkar, Mukta Magre, Tejal Hasabnis (c), Poonam Khemnar, Ambika Watade (wk), Rushita Janjal, Madhuri Aaghav, Priyanka Kumbhar, Chinmayee Borphale, Samruddhi Banawane, Aarti Kedar

Team Blue vs Team Yellow Match Prediction

The first Exhibition match will see Team Blue take on Team Yellow. Both sides have plenty of experienced players on their side and expect a cracking contest if the weather permits.

Team Blue looks like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Team Blue to win this clash of Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Team Blue vs Team Yellow Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Smriti Mandhana to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes