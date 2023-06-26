MPL Women's Exhibition Match 2, Team Yellow vs Team Red: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

The second Exhibition match of Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will see Team Yellow take on Team Red on June 27. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will be hosting this exciting contest.

Team Yellow didn’t have the best of starts as they lost their opening game against the Team Blue at the same venue. It was a rain-curtailed fixture and they failed to fire in unison as they were outplayed the other day.

After electing to bowl first in a rain-curtailed fixture of 15-overs-per-side, Team Yellow bowled well but again the rain arrived and they restricted the Team Blue to 66/3. In the chase, their batters got starts but failed to convert them as they ended their innings on 54/4 to lose the game by 22 runs on the VJD method. They will look to bounce back in their next game.

Team Red, on the other hand, will be playing their opening game on Tuesday. Devika Vaidya has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. The likes of Anuja Patil, Kiran Navgire, Gautami Patil have a good amount of experience and will be looking to use it and step up for Team Red in their opening game. They will be hoping to start on a winning note.

Team Yellow vs Team Red Match Details:

Match: Team Yellow vs Team Red, Exhibition Match 2, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 27th 2023, Tuesday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Team Yellow vs Team Red Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a balanced track. There will be some movement for the new ball bowlers early in the innings but the surface settles as the game progresses. The spinners may get some assistance from the surface in the second innings.

Team Yellow vs Team Red Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to be in the mid-20s with heavy rain predicted throughout the day. Let’s hope we get some play on Tuesday.

Team Yellow vs Team Red Probable XIs

Team Yellow

Probable XI

Tejal Hasabnis (c), Mukta Magre, Poonam Khemnar, Ambika Watade (wk), Ishwari Savkar, Madhuri Aghav, Isha Ghule, Chinmayee Borphale, Rushita Janjal, Suhani Kahandal, Aarti Kedar

Team Red

Probable XI

Gautami Naik, Devika Vaidya (c), Shravani Desai (wk), Aditi Gaikwad, Kiran Navgire, Anuja Patil, Bhakti Mirajkar, Utkarsha Pawar, Isha Pathare, Priyanka Ghodke, Rohini Mane

Team Yellow vs Team Red Match Prediction

Team Yellow didn’t have the best of starts as they lost their opening game and will be hoping to bounce back against Team Red who will be playing their first game on Tuesday.

Team Red have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Team Red to win this clash of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Team Yellow vs Team Red Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

