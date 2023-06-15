Maharashtra Premier League 2023: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune pitch history and T20 records

The inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) will begin on Thursday, June 15, in Pune. The first edition will see a total of 15 league matches being played, followed by the playoffs. Six teams will compete for the title, with the final scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 29.

A total of 19 matches will be played over the course of two weeks, with all games to be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Puneri Bappa will lock horns with the Kolhapur Tuskers in the opening game of the MPL 2023 at this venue.

Puneri Bappa will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad whereas Kedar Jadhav will lead the Tuskers. Both players have plenty of experience and will be eager to start the competition on a winning note.

Ahead of the opening game, let’s take a look at the key T20 stats of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune T20 records and stats

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is located on the outskirts of Pune, beside the Pune-Mumbai expressway. It is the home ground of the Maharashtra cricket team. There is a hill present at one end of the ground. There is a constant breeze flowing across the ground due to the low stands present here.

A total of 51 domestic T20 games have been played at this venue so far. The average first-innings score here is 162. This stadium has also hosted seven ODIs, four T20Is and two Tests.

In domestic T20 games held at this MCA Stadium in Pune, we have seen scores in excess of 190 on seven occasions and it won’t be a surprise if we see high-scoring affairs at this venue in MPL 2023.

T20 matches played: 51

Matches won by teams batting first: 28

Matches won by teams batting second: 23

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team score: Chennai Super Kings 211/4

Lowest team score: Punjab Kings 73/10

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune pitch report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium offers an equal degree of assistance to both batters and bowlers. We have seen the pacers get some extra zip off the surface with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. They can start playing their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle after getting their eye in.

The spinners will play a key role in the day games at this venue. The ball may grip off the surface during the day games but the surface settles under lights. Overall, the surface is a well-balanced one and an even contest between the bat and the ball can be expected at this venue.

Poll : 0 votes