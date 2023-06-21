Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 10, Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Match 10 of the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League will see the Eagle Nashik Titans lock horns against the Ratnagiri Jets. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will be hosting this exciting clash.

Eagle Nashik Titans are the only unbeaten side in the competition, having played three games so far and winning all three. They defeated Puneri Bappa in their last game in a thriller of a contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Titans posted a mammoth 203 on the board, thanks to a sensational ton from Arshin Kulkarni (117 off 54 balls). Kulkarni then picked up four wickets which helped them defend the total successfully to win the game by a single run. They will look to stay unbeaten in the competition when they take on the Jets on Wednesday, June 21.

Ratnagiri Jets are placed third in the points table, with four points to their name. They have won two games out of three, having won their second game in their last outing against the Chhatrapati Samnhaji Kings.

The Jets posted 173 on the board, thanks to contributions from Azim Kazi (53), Nikhil Naik (38), and Divyang Hinganekar (46). Pradeep Dadhe bowled beautifully and finished with figures of 3/18 as it helped the Jets defend the total successfully. The Jets will be high in confidence after the 17-run win and will look to repeat their performance against the Titans on Wednesday.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets Match Details

Match: Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets, Match 10, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 8 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a good surface to bat on. There is enough assistance to the bowlers in the initial part of the game but the deck settles under lights and it becomes a wonderful surface to bat on.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to be in the high-20s, with the humidity expected to be around 60%.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets Probable XIs

Eagle Nashik Titans

Probable XI

Rahul Tripathi (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Harshad Khadiwale, Kaushal Tambe, Siddhesh Veer, Mandar Bhandari (wk), Dhanraj Shinde, Prashant Solanki, Akshay Kalokhe, Akshay Waikar, Samadhan Pagare

Ratnagiri Jets

Probable XI

Azim Kazi (c), Dhiraj Phatangare, Preetam Patil, Nikhil Naik (wk), Divyang Hinganekar, Rohit Patil, Akhilesh Gawale, Pradeep Dadhe, Nikit Dhumal, Kunal Thorat, Vijay Pawale

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets Match Prediction

The Titans are unbeaten in the competition so far and playing a good brand of cricket. The Jets will have to fire in unison on Wednesday if they are to challenge the high-flying Titans. The Jets are coming off a win in their last game and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Titans are a well-balanced unit and expect them to make it four wins in a row.

Prediction: Eagle Nashik Titans to win this encounter of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Ratnagiri Jets Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Rahul Tripathi to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes