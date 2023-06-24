Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 15, Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The Kolhapur Tuskers will be crossing swords against the Eagle Nashik Titans in the 15th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023. This high-octane contest will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Kolhapur Tuskers qualified for the playoffs by beating the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings in their last game. They registered their third win and have lost only a single game. It was a solid performance from them in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the Tuskers did a fantastic job of knocking over the Kings on 101, with Shreyash Chavan finishing with figures of 4/20 in his four overs. In reply, Ankit Bawne top-scored with 37 as it helped them chase down the total in 14 overs. They will be looking to finish the league stages on a high.

Eagle Nashik Titans also have qualified for the playoffs of Maharashtra Premier League 2023. They have won three games out of four and are performing brilliantly in the competition, however, they suffered their first loss in their last outing against the Ratnagiri Jets.

The bowlers went on a journey as the Jets posted a mammoth 200 on the board. Mandar Bhandari (74) and Dhanraj Shinde (43*) contributed but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 188/5 to lose the game by 12 runs. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturday (June 24).

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Details

Match: Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans, Match 15, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 24, 2023, 8 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a balanced track and batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once they get settled in the middle, they can start playing high-risk strokes. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to avoid damage.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Saturday, with the temperature in Pune expected to be in the high 20s.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Probable XIs

Kolhapur Tuskers

Probable XI

Kedar Jadhav (c & wk), Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Nihal Tusamad, Akshay Darekar, Sahil Autade, Siddharth Mhatre, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Atman Pore, Manoj Yadav, Shreyash Chavan

Eagle Nashik Titans

Probable XI

Harshad Khadiwale, Rahul Tripathi (c), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Kaushal Tambe, Prashant Solanki, Akshay Waikar, Izhaan Sayed, Samadhan Pagare, Razeq Fallah, Dhanraj Shinde

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Match Prediction

Both sides have qualified for the playoffs. The Tuskers will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum whereas the Titans will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last game against the Jets.

Eagle Nashik Titans look like a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Eagle Nashik Titans to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Eagle Nashik Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Rahul Tripathi to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes