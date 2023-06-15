Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 2, Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings: Probable XIs, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023 will see the Eagle Nashik Titans lock horns with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings. This high-octane clash will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Eagle Nashik Titans did a decent job in the auctions. Rahul Tripathi, the right-handed batter, will be leading the Titans in the inaugural edition of the MPL. He is a seasoned campaigner in the shortest format and will be a key member of the side.

The likes of Siddhesh Veer, Ashay Palkar, Akshay Waikar, Kaushal Tambe, and Harshad Khadiwale have all represented Maharashtra in the domestic circuit and will play a crucial role for their side in MPL 2023. Prashant Solanki was part of the CSK squad in the recently concluded IPL season and will look to step up for the Titans in this edition.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, meanwhile, have built an exciting squad for the first edition of the MPL. U-19 World Cup winner Rajvardhan Hangargekar has been handed the responsibility of leading the Kings in MPL 2023.

The Kings have a relatively young squad. Ranjit Nikam, Jagdish Zope, Mohsin Sayyad, and Saurabh Navale come with a big reputation. They have done well in the age category and will be looking to set the stage on fire when they take the field against the Titans on Friday.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Match Details:

Match: Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Match 2, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 16 2023, Friday, 2 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium looks to be a good surface to bat on. However, the game between the Titans and the Kings will be played in the afternoon and we can expect the spinners to play a vital role as the ball may hold a bit on the surface.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Pune on Friday are expected to be in the mid-20s. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Probable XIs

Eagle Nashik Titans

Probable XI

Rahul Tripathi (c), Ashay Palkar, Siddesh Veer, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshad Khadiwale, Akshay Waikar, Kaushal Tambe, Varun Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Dhanraj Shinde, Vaibhav Vibhute

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Probable XI

Hitesh Valunj, Murtuza Trunkwala, Shamsuzama Kazi, Abhishek Pawar, Rameshwar Daud, Mohsin Sayyad, Ranjit Nikam, Jagdish Zope, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (c), Saurabh Navale, Onkar Khatpe

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Match Prediction

The Titans will be led by Rahul Tripathi and they are an experienced unit as compared to the Kings, who will be led by Rajvardhan Hangargekar. The Titans thus have the edge in this contest and are likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Eagle Nashik Titans to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

