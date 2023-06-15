Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 3, Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The third match of the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) will see the Ratnagiri Jets take on the Solapur Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Ratnagiri Jets are one of the sides to look forward to in the Maharashtra Premier League 2023. Azim Kazi is their icon player and will be leading the side. He has plenty of experience under his belt which will come in handy in MPL 2023.

Divyang Hinganekar, Ashkan Kazi, Rohit Patil, Nikhil Naik, and Pradeep Dadhe are the players to look forward to in the Jets side and they are an exciting bunch who can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy. They will be looking to start their campaign on a positive note.

On the other hand, the Solapur Royals will be led by Vicky Ostwal. Ostwal was part of the U-19 World Cup winning side as well as the Delhi Capitals setup. It will be a big opportunity for him to showcase his captaincy skills in the upcoming MPL 2023.

Satyajeet Bachhav, Yash Nahar, Atharva Kale, Swapnil Fulpagar, and Vishant More form a solid batting lineup and the franchise can certainly bank on them to score big. The Royals will be hoping to fire in unison in their opening game against the Jets on Friday.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals Match Details:

Match: Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals, Match 3, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 16 2023, Friday, 8 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a well-balanced one. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line once they get their eye in. We may see the pacers use a lot of off-pace deliveries while bowling here at this venue.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Pune on Friday are expected to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals Probable XIs

Ratnagiri Jets

Probable XI

Ashkan Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Rohit Patil, Azim Kazi (c), Nikit Dhumal, Pradeep Dadhe, Swaraj Wabale, Saurabh Shevalkar, Nikhil Naik, Vijay Pawale, Yogesh Chavan

Solapur Royals

Probable XI

Yash Borkar, Atharva Kale, Yash Nahar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Swapnil Fulpagar, Vishant More, Vicky Ostwal (c), Sanket Pharate, Yaasar Shaikh, Pratik Mhatre, Harshvardhan Tingre

Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals Match Prediction

The Jets and the Royals will be facing off in the third match of MPL 2023. With both sides having some exciting players in their ranks, the contest is expected to be a hard-fought one on Friday.

Solapur Royals are an experienced unit and should come out on top.

Prediction: Solapur Royals to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Solapur Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Azim Kazi to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes