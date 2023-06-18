Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 5, ENT vs SR: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Eagle Nashik Titans (ENT) and Solapur Royals (SR) are set to square off in Match 5 of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 on Sunday, June 18. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the contest.

The Titans, led by Rahul Tripathi, are currently placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of 0.267. They beat Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings by four runs (VJD Method) in their last match.

After being put into bat, The Titans scored 195 for six. Arshin Kulkarni top-scored with 60 from 34 balls including five sixes. They then restricted the Kings to 152 for six in 15 overs.

The Royals, led by Vicky Ostwal, currently sit at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.231. They lost to Ratnagiri Jets by five wickets in their previous match.

After being asked to bat first, The Royals scored 145 for seven on the back of Rushabh Rathod’s 44. However, the Jets chased down the target with 16 balls to spare.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Solapur Royals Match Details

Match: Eagle Nashik Titans vs Solapur Royals, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 18, 2023, Sunday, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

ENT vs SR Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Whoever wins the toss will likely field first.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Solapur Royals Weather Forecast

Conditions will be hot and humid with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Probable XIs

Eagle Nashik Titans

Rahul Tripathi (C), Ashok Palkar, Siddesh Veer, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshad Khadiwale, Akshay Waikar, Kaushal Tambe, Varun Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Dhanraj Shinde, Vaibhav Vibhute

Solapur Royals

Yash Borkar, Atharva Kale, Yash Nahar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Swapnil Fulpagar, Vishant More, Vicky Ostwal (C), Sanket Pharate, Yaasar Shaikh, Pratik Mhatre, Harshvardhan Tingre

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Solapur Royals Match Predictions

The Titans lost their opening game but won their second to get their campaign back on track. They will head into this match as the favourites.

Prediction: Eagle Nashik Titans to win.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Solapur Royals Channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Rahul Tripathi to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes