Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 8, Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The eighth match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will see the Solapur Royals take on the Kolhapur Tuskers at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Solapur Royals haven’t had the best of starts to the competition. They have played two games so far and lost both. They suffered a heavy loss against the Eagle Nashik Titans in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, Pranay Singh and Sunil Yadav picked up two wickets each as it helped them restrict the Titans to 161/7. The Royals’ batters then faltered in the chase as they got bundled out on 79 to lose the game by 82 runs. The Royals will have to fire in unison in their next game to grab their first win.

Kolhapur Tuskers, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter but bounced back to win the next to grab their first points of the tournament. They defeated the Ratnagiri Jets in a close contest.

The Jets set a target of 177 for the Tuskers. In reply, Ankit Bawne hit a fantastic century at the top of the order. He remained unbeaten on 105 off 60 balls to take his side across the line with two balls to spare. The Tuskers will be hoping to repeat their performance against the Royals on Tuesday.

Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Details:

Match: Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers, Match 8, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 20th 2023, Tuesday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium looks to be a good surface to bat on. The ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune on Tuesday is expected to range between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Probable XIs

Solapur Royals

Probable XI

Satyajeet Bachhav (c), Yash Nahar, Vishant More (wk), Yaasar Shaikh, Rushabh Rathod, Atharva Kale, Sunil Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sanket Pharate, Pranay Singh, Pravin Deshetti

Kolhapur Tuskers

Probable XI

Kedar Jadhav (c & wk), Ankit Bawne, Naushad Shaikh, Sachin Dhas, Nihal Tusamad, Siddharth Mhatre, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Manoj Yadav, Akshay Darekar, Shreyash Chavan, Sahil Autade

Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Match Prediction

The Royals are really struggling in the inaugural edition of Maharashtra Premier League and will have to be at their absolute best against the Tuskers on Tuesday, who are coming off a solid win in their last game.

Kolhapur Tuskers have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Kolhapur Tuskers to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Solapur Royals vs Kolhapur Tuskers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Kedar Jadhav to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes