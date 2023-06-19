Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 9, Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The Ratnagiri Jets will lock horns against the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in the ninth match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Ratnagiri Jets have played two games so far and are placed in the middle of the points table. They have won one game and lost one. They lost to the Kolhapur Tuskers in their previous encounter which was a thriller of a game.

After being asked to bat first, Preetam Patil scored a quickfire 69 off 32 balls to power the Jets to 176/4 at the end of their 20 overs. Pradeep Dadhe picked up three wickets while defending the total but they failed to hold their nerves in the last over as they ended up on the losing side. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings are placed in the fifth position, having lost both their games so far. They lost to the Eagle Nashik Titans and failed to bounce back as they suffered a heavy loss against Puneri Bappa in their next game.

The Kings only managed to score 146 in their 20 overs after they were put in to bat by Puneri Bappa. Om Bhosale top-scored with 46 for them. The bowlers only managed to pick up three wickets as they failed to defend the total. They will be eager to grab their first win when they take on the Jets.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Match Details:

Match: Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, Match 9, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 20th 2023, Tuesday, 8 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a well-balanced one. There is enough assistance to the pacers if they hit the right areas. The spinners may also come into play in the later stages of the game and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to hover between 24 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Probable XIs

Ratnagiri Jets

Probable XI

Azim Kazi (c), Kiran Chormale, Nikhil Naik (wk), Tushar Srivastav, Divyang Hinganekar, Dhiraj Phatangare, Pradeep Dadhe, Preetam Patil, Nikit Dhumal, Rohit Patil, Kunal Thorat

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Probable XI

Murtaza Trunkwala, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Hrishikesh Daund, Abhishek Pawar, Om Bhosale, Shamsuzama Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (c), Rameshwar Daud, Hitesh Walunj, Swapnil Chavan, Mohsin Sayyed

Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Match Prediction

The Kings are yet to win a single game in the competition. They will have to bring out their A-game while facing the Jets on Tuesday who will be looking to get back to winning ways after coming off a loss in their previous fixture.

Ratnagiri Jets looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Ratnagiri Jets to win this contest of Maharashtra Premier League 2023.

Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

