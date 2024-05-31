Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Maharashtra Premier League will return for its second edition. The tournament is scheduled to start on Sunday, June 2, and will conclude on Saturday, June 22. The six-team tournament will witness each team facing the other five teams twice in the league phase.

The top two teams will play the first Qualifier, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will compete in the Eliminator game. The winner of the first Qualifier will directly make it to the final. The loser of the first Qualifier and the winner of the Eliminator will take on each other in the second Qualifier. The winner of the second Qualifier will lock horns with the winner of the first Qualifier in the final.

A total of 34 matches are scheduled to take place in this edition of the tournament at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Divyang Hinganekar was the most expensive player in the auction for this edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. Ratnagiri Jets shelled out INR 4.6 lakh for Divyang.

Ratnagiri Jets and Kolhapur Tuskers played the final of the last edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. The match was abandoned due to rain. Ratnagiri Jets were adjudged the winner of the tournament as they had finished in first place in the league phase of the competition in 2023.

Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, June 2

Match 1 - Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers, 7:00 PM

Monday, June 3

Match 2 - Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa, 2:00 PM

Match 3 - Raigad Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, June 4

Match 4 - Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals, 2:00 PM

Match 5 - Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 5

Match 6 - Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, 2:00 PM

Thursday, June 6

Match 8 - Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals, 2:00 PM

Match 9 - Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, 7:00 PM

Friday, June 7

Match 10 - Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals, 2:00 PM

Match 11 - Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa, 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 8

Match 12 - Kolhapur Tuskers vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, 2:00 PM

Match 13 - Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans, 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 9

Match 15 - Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals, 7:00 PM

Monday, June 10

Match 16 - Ratnagiri Jets vs Kolhapur Tuskers, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, June 11

Match 17 - Raigad Royals vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, 2:00 PM

Match 18 - Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 12

Match 19 - Kolhapur Tuskers vs Puneri Bappa, 2:00 PM

Match 20 - Ratnagiri Jets vs Raigad Royals, 7:00 PM

Thursday, June 13

Match 22 - Ratnagiri Jets vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, 7:00 PM

Friday, June 14

Match 23 - Eagle Nashik Titans vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, 2:00 PM

Match 24 - Kolhapur Tuskers vs Raigad Royals, 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 15

Match 25 - Puneri Bappa vs Raigad Royals, 7:00 PM

Sunday, June 16

Match 26 - Ratnagiri Jets vs Eagle Nashik Titans, 2:00 PM

Match 27 - Kolhapur Tuskers vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, 7:00 PM

Monday, June 17

Match 28 - Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals, 2:00 PM

Match 29 - Puneri Bappa vs Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, June 18

Match 30 - Ratnagiri Jets vs Puneri Bappa, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, June 19

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

Thursday, June 20

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

Friday, June 21

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 22

Final - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- JioCinema

Live Telecast- Sports18 Network

Maharashtra Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Ratnagiri Jets

Krish Shahapurkar, Sahil Churi, Sangram Bhalekar, Tushar Srivastav, Akhilesh Gawale, Azim Kazi (c), Dhiraj Phatangare, Kiran Chormale, Preetam Patil, Rohit Patil, Vaibhav Chougalle, Vijay Pawle, Yash Borkar, Abhishek Pawar (wk), Nikhil Naik (wk), Divyang Hinganekar, Kunal Thorat, Nikit Dhumal, Piyush Kamal, Pradeep Dadhe, Satyajeet Bachhav, Yogesh Chavan

Kolhapur Tuskers

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawane, Sachin Dhas, Harsh Sanghvi, Kirtiraj Wadekar,

Aniket Porwal(wk), Hrishikesh Daund, Yogesh Dongare, Taranjit Singh,

Atman Pore, Akshay Darekar, Shreyash Chavan, Yash Khaladkar, Nihal

Tusamad, Manoj Yadhav, Umar Shah, Harshal Mishra, Sumit Markali,

Siddharth Mhatre, Shrikant Mundhe

Eagle Nashik Titans

Atharva Dharmadhikari, Hardik Kurangale, Ranjeet Nikam, Rohit Hadke, Siddhant Doshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Ashay Palkar, Dhanraj Shinde, Kaushal Tambe, Sahil Parikh, Samadhan Pagare, Mandar Bhandari (wk), Sharvin Kiswe (wk), Akshay Waikar, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hari Sawant, Mukesh Choudhary, Niraj Joshi, Prashant Solanki, Razeq Fallah, Rehan Khan

Puneri Bappa

Abhimanyu Jadhav, Pavan Shah, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Saurabh Sanklecha, Shripad Nimbalkar, Yash Kshirsagar, Aayush Raktade, Devansh Tandel, Neel Gandhi, Rahul Desai, Rohan Damle, Shubham Taiswal, Sahil Autade (wk), Suraj Shinde (wk), Aatif Sayyed, Piyush Salvi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rohan Kharat, Roshan Waghsare, Sachin Bhosale, Sohan Jamale, Vivek Shelar

Raigad Royals

Vishant More(wk), Rushabh Rathod, Vicky Ostwal, Omkar Rajput, Sunil Yadav, Mehul Patel, Dev Dutt Natu, Abhinav Bhatt, Pratik Mhatre, Harshavardhan Tingre, Prathamesh Gawade, Naushad Shaikh, Manoj Ingle, Siddhesh Veer, Vaibhav Agam, Snehal Kamankar, Ravi Jhangid, Tanay Sanghvi, Vedant Patil, Savya Gajraj, Nikhil Kadam, Rohan Marwa, Nadeem Shaikh, Jitendra Jadhav, Yash Nahar, Aman Doshi, Aayush Kabra, Sujit Ubale, Vykatesh Kane, Ajay Borue, Bhushan Gole

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings

Deepak Natraj Dangi, Digvijay Jadhav, Digvijay Patil, Harshal Kate, Om Bhosale, Onkar Khatpe, Yogesh Choudhari, Nagesh Rege, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (c), Shamshuzama Kazi, Anurag Kawade (wk), Saurabh Nawale (wk), Anand Thenge, Hitesh Walunj, Murtaza Trunkwala, Pranay Singh, Rameshwar Daud, Shubham Kothari, Swaraj Chavan, Yatin Mangwani

