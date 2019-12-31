Makhaya Ntini says U19 Cricket World Cup planted seeds in the success of Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada

Vijay.Sain

Makhaya Ntini

Former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini stated that the U-19 Cricket World Cup back in 2008 planted the seeds for the likes of Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada to where they have reached today. The former has also stated that the U-19 World Cup is a platform where players can get noticed and make a name for themselves in the process.

The 42-year-old retired cricketer, who works as a TV commentator at present, wrote in an ICC column and mentioned.

If you look at players like Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada, they all started playing U-19 cricket and representing their country in the U-19 World Cup, and look where they are today.

A lot of the big players now started in the U-19 World Cup, and that is where you can get noticed and be seen by the world.

Virat Kohli (left) and Kagiso Rabada (right)

The third South African to take 300 Test wickets after Shaun Pollock and Allan Donald - Makhaya Ntini mentioned how Cricket gets adored among the young talents in South Africa. He also expressed that the likes of Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada, who emerged from the Under-19 World Cup, are the key players for the SA national cricket team at present.

Cricket is one of the biggest games in South Africa, especially when it comes to the young fellows. They have got their heroes – you’re talking about the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rabada.

These guys have not been picked from nowhere – they played in the U19 World Cup. The key for the guys playing at South Africa 2020 is to look at them and how far they’ve gone, and where they are now.

South Africa will host the 2020 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup from 17th January to 9th February. The hosts were champions of the 2014 edition when Aiden Markram-led SA defeated Pakistan to win the final by six wickets. India is the defending champions heading into the upcoming thirteenth edition.

Having represented the Under-19 South African side in the past, Ntini stated how the young players get to learn and understand the game during such a phase.

Without a doubt, the U19 World Cup helps develop young players as people as well as just cricketers. At the age of 19 or younger, you’re still trying to understand how you can learn about the game, and the U19 World Cup helps them develop and learn to stand up for themselves.

Makhaya Ntini's son Thando Ntini made his T20 debut for the Western Province in the 2018 Africa T20 Cup and then represented South Africa in the 2018 U19 Cricket World Cup. Recollecting the memories of his son's debut, Makhaya expressed that the players can become 'heroes of the future' once they start experiencing the game at a young age.

Thando Ntini

I’ve got very fond memories of watching my son, Thando, play U-19 international cricket, and I was part of that age-group as well.

The experience was certainly a delight, and it’s great that players can express themselves and become the heroes of the future for the countries they are representing. I think that experience is so important for them.