×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Makhaya Ntini says U19 Cricket World Cup planted seeds in the success of Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019 IST

Makhaya Ntini
Makhaya Ntini

Former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini stated that the U-19 Cricket World Cup back in 2008 planted the seeds for the likes of Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada to where they have reached today. The former has also stated that the U-19 World Cup is a platform where players can get noticed and make a name for themselves in the process.

The 42-year-old retired cricketer, who works as a TV commentator at present, wrote in an ICC column and mentioned.

If you look at players like Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada, they all started playing U-19 cricket and representing their country in the U-19 World Cup, and look where they are today.
A lot of the big players now started in the U-19 World Cup, and that is where you can get noticed and be seen by the world.
Virat Kohli (left) and Kagiso Rabada (right)
Virat Kohli (left) and Kagiso Rabada (right)

The third South African to take 300 Test wickets after Shaun Pollock and Allan Donald - Makhaya Ntini mentioned how Cricket gets adored among the young talents in South Africa. He also expressed that the likes of Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada, who emerged from the Under-19 World Cup, are the key players for the SA national cricket team at present.

Cricket is one of the biggest games in South Africa, especially when it comes to the young fellows. They have got their heroes – you’re talking about the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rabada.
These guys have not been picked from nowhere – they played in the U19 World Cup. The key for the guys playing at South Africa 2020 is to look at them and how far they’ve gone, and where they are now.

South Africa will host the 2020 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup from 17th January to 9th February. The hosts were champions of the 2014 edition when Aiden Markram-led SA defeated Pakistan to win the final by six wickets. India is the defending champions heading into the upcoming thirteenth edition.

Advertisement

Having represented the Under-19 South African side in the past, Ntini stated how the young players get to learn and understand the game during such a phase.

Without a doubt, the U19 World Cup helps develop young players as people as well as just cricketers. At the age of 19 or younger, you’re still trying to understand how you can learn about the game, and the U19 World Cup helps them develop and learn to stand up for themselves.

Makhaya Ntini's son Thando Ntini made his T20 debut for the Western Province in the 2018 Africa T20 Cup and then represented South Africa in the 2018 U19 Cricket World Cup. Recollecting the memories of his son's debut, Makhaya expressed that the players can become 'heroes of the future' once they start experiencing the game at a young age.

Thando Ntini
Thando Ntini
I’ve got very fond memories of watching my son, Thando, play U-19 international cricket, and I was part of that age-group as well.
The experience was certainly a delight, and it’s great that players can express themselves and become the heroes of the future for the countries they are representing. I think that experience is so important for them.
Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 South Africa Cricket Virat Kohli Makhaya Ntini
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Match 1 | Fri, 17 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
Afghanistan Under 19s
SOU VS AFU preview
Match 5 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
West Indies Under 19s
AUU VS WIU preview
Match 4 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
TBA VS CNU preview
Match 3 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
New Zealand Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
NZU VS TBA preview
Match 2 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
Zimbabwe Under 19s
BAU VS ZIU preview
Match 7 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
INU VS SLU preview
Match 6 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
PAU VS TBA preview
Match 9 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
AUU VS TBA preview
Match 8 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
West Indies Under 19s
ENU VS WIU preview
Match 11 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
INU VS TBA preview
Match 10 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
BAU VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Zimbabwe Under 19s
PAU VS ZIU preview
Match 13 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
AFU VS TBA preview
Match 12 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
SOU VS CNU preview
Match 15 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:30 PM
New Zealand Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
NZU VS SLU preview
Match 17 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:30 PM
West Indies Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
WIU VS TBA preview
Match 16 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:30 PM
Australia Under 19s
England Under 19s
AUU VS ENU preview
Match 20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
New Zealand Under 19s
INU VS NZU preview
Match 19 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
Afghanistan Under 19s
Canada Under 19s
AFU VS CNU preview
Match 18 | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
Pakistan Under 19s
Bangladesh Under 19s
PAU VS BAU preview
Match 24 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
England Under 19s
Nigeria Under 19s
ENU VS TBA preview
Match 23 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
United Arab Emirates Under 19s
SOU VS TBA preview
Match 22 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
Zimbabwe Under 19s
Scotland Under 19s
ZIU VS TBA preview
Match 21 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka Under 19s
Japan Under 19s
SLU VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 2 | Mon, 27 Jan, 01:30 PM
B3
A4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 1 | Mon, 27 Jan, 01:30 PM
A3
B4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 3 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
C3
D4
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Quarter Final 4 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
D3
C4
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 1 | Tue, 28 Jan, 01:30 PM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 2 | Wed, 29 Jan, 01:30 PM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 3 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
C1
D2
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Semi Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Quarter Final 4 | Fri, 31 Jan, 01:30 PM
D1
C2
TBA VS TBA preview
15th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
13th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Sat, 01 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
11th Place Play-Off | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Sun, 02 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Plate Final | Mon, 03 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 1 | Tue, 04 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
7th Place Play-Off | Wed, 05 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Semi Final 2 | Thu, 06 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
5th Place Play-Off | Fri, 07 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Sat, 08 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Final | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Sri Lanka in India 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Ireland in West Indies 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
India Under 19s in South Africa 2019
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us