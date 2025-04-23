Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Full schedule squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association is set to host the Quadrangular T20I Series from April 24 to May 2. All 14 games of the competition will take place at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Ad

Along with the hosts Malaysia, the other three participating teams are Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Singapore. The competition will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing other teams twice in the group stage. Thereafter, the top two teams will lock horns in the final, while the bottom two teams will play the third-place playoff.

Syed Aziz will lead the Malaysian team, while Manpreet Singh will serve as the captain of the Singapore side.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's check out the schedule, live-streaming details, and squads of the Quadrangular T20I Series.

Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, April 24

Match 1 - Thailand vs Saudi Arabia, 7:30 AM

Match 2 - Malaysia vs Singapore, 11:30 AM

Friday, April 25

Match 3 - Malaysia vs Thailand, 7:30 AM

Match 4 - Singapore vs Saudi Arabia, 11:30 AM

Ad

Saturday, April 26

Match 5 - Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia, 7:30 AM

Match 6 - Thailand vs Singapore, 11:30 AM

Monday, April 28

Match 7 - Thailand vs Saudi Arabia, 7:30 AM

Match 8 - Malaysia vs Singapore, 11:30 AM

Tuesday, April 29

Match 9 - Malaysia vs Thailand, 7:30 AM

Match 10 - Singapore vs Saudi Arabia, 11:30 AM

Wednesday, April 30

Match 11 - Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia, 7:30 AM

Match 12 - Thailand vs Singapore, 11:30 AM

Friday, May 2

3rd/4th Play-off, 7:30 AM

Final, 11:30 AM

Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 series will be streaming live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Ad

Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series 2025: Full squads

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz, Aslam Khan, Sharvin Muniandy, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmed Aqeel, Syed Aziz (c), Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs, Jinendra Muraly, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Vijay Unni.

Singapore

Manpreet Singh (c), Jonty Scott Iggo, Aritra Dutta, Girin Gune, Hari Kukreja, Chandramauli Sridev, Aslan Ali Xi Jafri, Venkatram Harsh, Kabir Berlia, Daksh Pratap Singh Tyagi, Mason Arthur Sherry, Vedant Nagpaul, Suryansh Gulecha, Muhammad Kashif Ali Khan

Ad

Thailand

Austin Lazarus, Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Jandre Coetzee, Narawit Nuntarach, Nitish Salekar, Sorawat Desungnoen, Akshaykumar Yadav, Satarut Rungrueang, Anucha Kalasi, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan

Saudi Arabia

Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Mohammad Zuber, Waji Ul Hassan, Choudhry Muhammad Imran, Usman Khalid, Zuhair Muhammad, Abdul Manan Ali, Nawazish Akhtar, Sidharth Sankar, Ahmad Raza, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Usman Najeeb, Zain Ul Abidin

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️