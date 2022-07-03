Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series, 2022: Full schedule, match timings, squads and live streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) is hosting the Malaysian T20I Quadrangular series 2022, which got underway on Saturday, July 2. The grand finale is scheduled for Monday, July 11.

Each team will play a total of seven matches in the league phase, with 12 round-robin contests scheduled in the tournament.

Malaysia, Maldives, Bhutan and Thailand are the four participating teams. Apart from Malaysia, all other teams will be playing their first T20I this calendar year. Interestingly, Malaysia, Maldives and Thailand played each other in a T20I tri-series back in 2019.

UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia, will host all matches of the tournament.

Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 2, Saturday

Malyasia vs Bhutan, 8:30 AM

July 3, Sunday

Maldives vs Thailand, 8:00 AM

Malaysia vs Bhutan, 12:00 PM

July 4, Monday

Malaysia vs Thailand, 8:00 AM

Bhutan vs Maldives, 12:00 PM

July 6, Wednesday

Bhutan vs Thailand, 8:00 AM

Malaysia vs Maldives, 12:00 PM

July 7, Thursday

Bhutan vs Maldives, 8:00 AM

Malaysia vs Thailand, 12:00 PM

July 8, Friday

Maldives vs Thailand, 8:30 AM

July 9, Saturday

Malaysia vs Maldives, 8:00 AM

Bhutan vs Thailand, 12:00 PM

July 11, Monday

Final, 8:30 AM

Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series, 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code App and website will live stream all the matches of the series for fans in India.

Malaysia T20I Quadrangular Series, 2022: Squads

Bhutan

Jigme Singye (Captain), Gakul Kumar Ghalley, Kinley Penjor, Manoj Adhikari, Namgang Chojay, Namgay Thinley, Ngawang Thinley, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Sherab Loday, Sonam Yeshi, Suprit Pradhan, Tenjin Rabgey, Tenzin Wangchuk and Thinley Jamtsho

Maldives

Yoosuf Azyan Farhath (c), Adam Nasif Umar, Hassan Ibrahim, Ahmed Hassan, Mohamed Rishwan, Hassan Haziq Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Leem Shafeeq, Ali Imaan, Ali Shunan, Ibrahim Rizan, Ibrahim Nashath, Rassam Rasheed, Ameel Ahmed Mahloof, Ismail Nazwan and Malinda Wedage

Malaysia

Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz Mubarak, Muhamad Syahadat, Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Idrus, Nazril Rahman, Muhammad Amir Azim

Thailand

Daniel Jacobs, Wanchana Uisuk, Henno Jordaan, Naveed Pathan, Robert Raina, Ziaul Hoque, Ismail Sardar, Phiriyapong Suanchuai (wk), Nopphon Senamontree, Vichanath Singh (c), Chanchai Pengkumta Bench, Mahsid Faheem

