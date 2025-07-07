Malaysia Women vs Assam Women 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Assam Senior Women’s Team will face Malaysia National Senior Women’s team in a five-match One Day series from Monday, July 7, onwards. All matches will take place at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Dubbed as an exposure tour for the Assam Women’s team, the Assam Cricket Association announced a 14-player squad back in June. The association also named six standby players to constitute an overall 20-player group. Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry will lead the side, with Rashmi Dey serving as her deputy.

As per the board’s social media update, the Uma Chetry-led team departed from the Guwahati Airport for Malaysia on July 4.

The Malaysian Cricket Association also assembled a 16-player squad prior to the series. The Malaysia women’s team recently featured in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025 in Bangkok. Clubbed in Group B of the tournament alongside United Arab Emirates and Qatar Women, Malaysia managed to register just one win from two games, with two additional fixtures turning out to be no-results.

Malaysia Women vs Assam Women 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Monday, July 7

1st One Day: Malaysia Women vs Assam Women, 7:30am IST (10am local time)

Wednesday, July 9

2nd One Day: Malaysia Women vs Assam Women, 7:30am IST (10am local time)

Friday, July 11

3rd One Day: Malaysia Women vs Assam Women, 7:30am IST (10am local time)

Sunday, July 13

4th One Day: Malaysia Women vs Assam Women, 7:30am IST (10am local time)

Tuesday, July 15

5th One Day: Malaysia Women vs Assam Women, 7:30am IST (10am local time)

Malaysia Women vs Assam Women 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The entire Malaysia Women vs Assam Women One-Day Series 2025 will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website for free.

Malaysia Women vs Assam Women 2025: Full squads

Malaysia Women

Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Aisya Firdauz, Amalin Sorfina, Dhanusri Sri Muhunan, Elsa Hunter, Fatin Adani, Lauren Kua, Marsya Abdullah, Mas Yasmin, Nazatul Husna, Nur Aliya M. Hairun, Nur Syuhada, Nur Mohd Danniel, Siti Alyazis, Suabika Manivannan and Wan Julia (wk).

Assam Women

Uma Chetry (c and wk), Rashmi Dey (vc), Monikha Das, Gayatri Gurung, Priyanka Baruah, Nirupama Baro, Jintimoni Kalita, Jyoti Devi, Khushi Sarma, Mousumi Narah, Amontika Munda, Urmila Chatterjee, Rima Pegu and Priyanka Kalita.

Standby players: Ruhina Pegu, Hemlata Payeng, Florina Taye, Pahari Saikia, Lakhipriya Chetia, Shivani Bishnoi.

