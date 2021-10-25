Malta vs Gibraltar 1st & 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Malta and Gibraltar will face off in a two-match T20I series on Monday. Both games of the series will be played on the same day at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta.

Both teams participated in the recently concluded Valletta Cup T20 2021. Gibraltar failed to reach the final, while Malta faced Switzerland in the title match. Both Malta and Gibraltar squared off in the opening game of the Valletta Cup, with Malta winning the game comprehensively.

Batting first, Malta posted a mammoth total of 213-5 on the board, thanks to Heinrich Gericke’s quickfire 64. In response, Gibraltar managed only 152, with Louis Bruce (57) and Philip Raikes (45) scoring most of their runs. They'll now look for a much-improved performance in the T20I series.

Malta, meanwhile, will be high in confidence after making the final of the Valletta Cup. Everyone has stepped up so far for them. They'll now look for a repeat of their final performance on Monday.

Malta vs Gibraltar Match Details

Match: Malta vs Gibraltar.

Date and Time: October 25th, 2021, Monday; 1:30 & 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Malta vs Gibraltar Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters can play their strokes freely. The bowlers are punished if they miss the mark. Expect a few high-scoring games in this T20I series.

Malta vs Gibraltar Weather Forecast

There will be cloud cover throughout the day, with the temperature ranging between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain on Monday, so we might witness rain interruptions during the game.

Malta vs Gibraltar Probable XIs

Malta

Malta will be riding with confidence after making it to the final of the Valletta T20 Cup 2021. Their batters have done a fine job for them, and will look to continue their rich form.

Probable XI

Basil George, Bikram Arora, Heinrich Gericke, Varun Thamotharam, Deon Vosloo, Aaftab Alam Khan (wk), Amar Sharma (c), Waseem Abbas, Samuel Stanislaus, Zoheb Malek, Bilal Muhammad,

Gibraltar

Gibraltar failed to reach the final of the Valletta T20 Cup, so they will look to turn the tables around in the upcoming T20I series. Their bowlers have struggled to pick up wickets, and need to deliver for the team to come out on top in this T20I series.

Probable XI

Balaji Pai (c), Louis Bruce, Philip Raikes, James Fitzgerald, Kenroy Nestor, Chris Delany, Patrick Hatchman, Charles Harrison, Luke Collado (wk), Dave Robeson, Joseph Marples.

Malta vs Gibraltar Match Prediction

The two-match T20I series starts on Monday. Batters from both sides have fared well recently, and will look to continue in the same vein. Both teams have quality players in their ranks, so a fascinating T20I series could ensue.

Malta look like a well-settled unit, so it won’t be a surprise if they win the T20I series at home against Gibraltar.

Malta vs Gibraltar live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

