Smriti Mandhana continues to shine as Western Storms clinch a seven-wicket win

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 528 // 03 Aug 2018, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kill with a smile

What's the story

Indian batting superstar Smriti Mandhana continues to light up the Kia Super League (KSL) competition, as her latest exploits include a brilliantly-crafted ton against Lancashire Thunder, which has helped her team the Western Storms win by seven wickets and stay among the table-toppers. The innings also helped her consolidate her position as top-scorer of the tournament so far.

In case you didn't know

Indian players Smriti and Harmanpreet Kaur have been in good nick this KSL, helping their teams attain wins in recent games. The game between Western Storms and Lancashire Thunder was popular for the fact that it involved a high-profile clash between Smriti and Harman who features for Lancashire. It was hence expected for fireworks to happen on the pitch, even much before the game began at Old Trafford, Manchester, earlier today.

The details

Winning the toss, Storms' captain Heather Knight put the opponents to bat, who in turn raised 153 for 7 in 20 overs. Amy Satterthwaite (85, 57b, 11*4, 3*6) led the scoring, while others failed to make an impact. Contrary to expectations, Harman had a disappointing day in office as she was run-out in her very first ball, without having scored a run. There were as many as three run-outs in the Lancashire innings, while Anya Shrubsole (4 - 0 - 36 - 2) emerged as the next leading wicket-taker.

Smriti Mandhana with her "best player" award

In reply, Storms lost their first wicket at 6 runs, and their second at 47, as Rachel Priest and captain Knight returned to the dugout making little movement in the scoreboard. On the other end, eventual player-of-the-match Smriti was giving it her all, as she rocketed her shots all over the ground, bringing up individual milestones like a hobby. She crossed her 50 with the 34th delivery and her hundred in her 60th. The innings featured 12 fours and 4 sixes. With an ideal partner in Stephanie Taylor (33, 34b, 4*4) as well, it was easily ensured that they would take away all the points from the game.

With just two runs left, Mandhana top-edged a Satterthwaite ball to Kate Cross and departed immediately after reaching triple-figures. A couple of wides that followed won the game for the Western Storms.

The win has helped them stay at the top of the table, sharing points with Loughborough Lightning but coming second just on the basis of net run-rate, while Lancashire remains at the third place due to the defeat.

Had they won, the positions would have reversed. Meanwhile, Mandhana secured her place at the top of the run-getters' chart with her knock. She now has 282 runs from 5 games at an average of 94. She has smashed 29 boundaries and 17 maximums so far.

What's next

The Western Storms will now face Yorkshire Diamonds on August 5th, while Lancashire will face the Surrey Stars on the 6th. One exact half of the Kia Super League 2018 has concluded and all the teams will now play return-leg games. The top-four teams at the end of Group stage will qualify to the semis.