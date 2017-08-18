Fit-again Manish Pandey eager to 'make a mark'

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Pandey spoke about his time away from the game and his ambitions for the Sri Lanka ODIs.

Manish Pandey last played an ODI for India in October 2016

Sydney bonhomies aren't as commonplace as they are made out to be for a visiting Indian team. Yet, there's so much history linked to this Australian venue, perhaps the Adelaide Oval would come close in terms of resounding successes in the Virat Kohli era, that every time India play there, especially against Australia, there are hopes of a rebellion.

This writer was 12 years old in 2004 when Yuvraj Singh's 139 had set the trend, and for a 24-year-old in 2016, Manish Pandey's 104* gave India the final bragging rights at one of the most celebrated venues in the history of the sport, which also hosted one of the most uncelebrated India-Australia Tests in 2008.

Cricket, however, or any sport for that matter prospers on competition -- the India-Sri Lanka Tests of the day bear testimony to it -- and not on bragging rights. For bragging rights are just that, meant to brag and are temporary.

Hence, scores of 4*, 17, 19, 28*, 12 and 0 in the six innings that followed the Sydney bravado, rubbed off to an extent, the etchings on the impermeable walls of the Indian middle order that's either flush-full with legends of the yore or is splashed with youngsters more in number than the matches scheduled for them to play.

Want to make a mark on the team: Pandey

Pandey didn't play an ODI since the fifth one of the 2016 series against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, and in the time that has passed, India have played 13 ODIs. Pandey has played only 12 in his career after having debuted in 2015, something he was quick to point out as we sat for a candid chat on the sidelines of his pre-season photo shoot with the Belagavi Panthers franchise of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

"Coming back from the injuries I wanted to spend as much time at the crease as I could because I have missed major tournaments like the Champions Trophy and the West Indies series. Not keeping that in the mind, though, but it is good to spend some time at the wicket," Pandey says.

Knocks of 55, 41*, 86*, 93* and 32* in the triangular 'A' series in South Africa gave the 26-year-old what he so earnestly desired and helped him claim back his spot in the Indian side, something he was yet to find out at the time of this conversation.

"The South Africa tour was nice, I think. I would like to stick to the same role as I had been doing there. I'll try to bat along with the same pace and hope that Sri Lanka ends well and that I make a mark on the team," he adds.

It was heartening to see the way Pandey was hungry to 'make a mark' as that was what he had been trying to do with the limited opportunities that he got, and by now, one would have been forced to believe that the long rope that he has been given by the selectors was reaching its other end.

He didn't have it all under control, though. Even as India continued their home-run of reaching the knockouts of major ICC tournaments, Pandey was forced to watch them from the sidelines as he was replaced by Dinesh Karthik after being initially picked in the 15-man squad because of a side strain.

This was after 396 runs from 14 IPL games with the Kolkata Knight Riders at 49.50 had held him in good stead for his maiden ICC tournament. All of that is in the past now, and with Sri Lanka being in a state that they are now, the grass could not have been greener for a body that has only just rejuvenated itself.

"The body's okay. We keep hitting the gym, we keep training for the bigger tournaments and matches. So it's been good, I try to keep myself fit. Injuries are unfortunate, but I am getting myself back on track. Australia was good, South Africa was good, and I'm hoping for the best in Sri Lanka," Pandey said about the injury that he'd probably do anything to keep away from.

Pandey has been one of the more consistent players for the KKR, something that would give the Panthers a lot of confidence going into the KPL

KPL feels exciting and fresh

India cap-off their tour to Sri Lanka on September 6 with the one-off T20I that leaves Pandey with an 11-day window to play the KPL, given the reports that suggest that Australia play their first international fixture on September 17. He would hope that he's on the bus to the venue to play Steve Smith and his men, but for now, his KPL team would be looking forward to his availability during that small window.

"KPL is really exciting, even for me. Even though I have played it for so many years, it still feels exciting and fresh. I will be playing for a different team this time, so that would be a new experience for me," he said of the upcoming season.

Pandey was bought for INR 1.6 Lakhs by the Panthers this season, and although it was a nominal INR 1 Lakh-rise from his base price of INR 60000 given that the owners had the batsman's India commitments on the mind during the auctions, his availability for the games would be one of the most sought-after ones.

"I don't know about the team missing me, but I will be missing the team for sure. At the same, it's national duty and I cannot really escape it. I think we have big names in the team who have been playing cricket for a long time and know what's the best for the team," Pandey said when asked whether his team would miss him while he's away on India duties.

The likes of Sreenath Aravind and Stuart Binny would bring plenty of IPL experience to the table and the Panthers would be banking on their contributions as well for the time Pandey is away.

"Let the tournament start, and whenever I can, I'll come and play for the team and try and make a difference there."

Pandey last played an ODI in October 2016 and with the ten-month-long wait finally coming to an end, he'd certainly be better off using all of the patience that he'd had to foster during his time off and walk the talk of making a mark on the team.

Given the welcome change in the selection policy, with an equal emphasis being given to both form and fitness, Pandey qualifies as the perfect bid for a spot in the middle order assuming that he stays away from injuries.