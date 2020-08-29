'Many parents started to call me to inquire about cricket after 2017 World Cup': Sushma Verma on growing number of Indian women cricketers

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sushma Verma recently spoke about how Indian families' perception about professional women's sports has changed after the Indian women's cricket team made it to the final of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Sushma Verma discussed the massive change witnessed in Indian women's cricket after the 2017 World Cup. The Indian team had made it to the final of that competition but suffered a close defeat at the hands of hosts, England.

There has been a huge change in the mindset of Indian families after 2017 World Cup: Sushma Verma

Sushma Verma keeping the wickets against West Indies

Sushma Verma made a name for herself after her impressive performances for Himachal Pradesh and earned a place in the Indian squad for the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017. She has played one Test, 38 ODIs and 19 T20Is for the Indian women's team so far, amassing over 200 international cricket runs. In addition, she has taken 35 catches and executed 41 stumpings.

Talking about the change that she witnessed in the mindset of Indian families, Sushma said:

"I think there has been a huge change. We got a tremendous reception, media coverage, and state government honors after the 2017 World Cup. Even I got an offer to join the Himachal police as DSP. So now, the parents think every player doesn't need to star for the Indian team."

She continued:

"Many parents started to call me to inquire about cricket, after the 2017 World Cup. They seek advice for the cricket careers of their daughters. Before that, not many people were aware of women's cricket. After 2017, parents often ask me questions regarding the equipment, tournaments, willow, and all other minutiae of the game."

Verma signed off by highlighting that parents' mindsets have also changed because the state government rewards talented cricketers with respectable jobs, adding that the BCCI also gives central contracts to its female players.