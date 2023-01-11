"Many people who don’t know me at all are commenting about me" - Prithvi Shaw

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has said that he is unmoved by criticism from strangers during an interaction following his astounding knock in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

The Mumbai opener scored 379 off 383 balls against Assam in the ongoing Elite Group B fixture at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. Shaw shattered plenty of records in first-class cricket with his triple century.

Shaw has been going through a massive transformation since he was dropped from the Indian team in 2020. The U19 World Cup-winning captain has gone through many upheavals in his four years at senior level so far.

There were cases in 2020 that embroiled Shaw in disciplinary issues with Mumbai cricket as well as the Indian cricket team. Many former players likened the youngster's pathway to that of former Indian player Vinod Kambli.

Responding to the unwarranted flak in an interview with The Indian Express, Shaw said:

"No one came and spoke to me directly. Few people just wrote/commented on what they felt. I ignore it. I know that I’m doing my process. Many people who don’t know me at all are commenting about me."

He added:

"Sometimes I see those comments and just ignore them. I know what I have to do, those people writing on social media doesn’t matter to me. I just look at myself and try to improve as a player."

Jay Shah @JayShah Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw ! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic https://t.co/0MsturQSpD

Shaw further mentioned how he tackles the opinions and views of his character in order to stay mentally strong and follow a healthy routine.

Shaw added:

"Sometimes it happens and I ask why everyone is doing this to me. At the same time I’m mentally strong. I want to take care of myself because it’s only me who has to come out of whatever is happening around me."

"I’m trying to follow my schedule before the game. I go to sleep early before any game, and don’t eat anything which will harm my body."

"People do question you once you are not performing": Prithvi Shaw

Shaw enjoys a massive following across social media platforms, including more than a million followers on Instagram, where he posts about his cars, endorsements and funny videos with teammates like Suryakumar Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan.

Speaking about the criticism from fans after underwhelming performances, Shaw said:

"I see social media but I’m not glued to it, I have a social media manager, who manages it. People do question you once you are not performing, I have seen that if you don’t do well, people will question you. It’s ok, part and parcel of life and I have to accept it."

Shaw has played six ODIs, five Tests and a solitary T20I game for the Indian team. Many experts feel that national selectors are overlooking him despite him being consistent with the bat in domestic cricket.

